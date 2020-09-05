Honor has launched a slew of new products at the IFA 2020 this week. The brand has also added a rugged fitness wearable to its lineup called the Watch GS Pro. Honor claims this is a rugged watch, aimed at users who are interested in exploring the outdoors. And to prove its credentials, the Watch GS Pro packs a 700mAh battery that offers 25-day battery life. Also Read - IFA 2020: Honor Smart Life reveals MagicBook Pro, Watch GS Pro, Watch ES, and more

It has also gone through 14 MIL-STD-810G testing to certify its durability. To make things further compatible, Honor has added dual satellite positioning systems along with reverse tracking feature. The Watch GS Pro comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED circular display with stainless steel bezels. The wearable features reinforced polycarbonate fiber finishing for the body, and will be available in three different colors.

The fitness wearable is expected to support over 100 workout modes, which includes three snow sport modes as well. For hikers, the Watch GS Pro features a 'route back' option that works without pairing with a phone. Honor has priced the device at 249 Euro (Rs 21,519 approx) and will start selling from 7 September onwards in multiple countries.

Honor debuts MagicBook 14 and Pro 2020 at IFA

The company also unveiled the Honor MagicBook Pro at the same event. This laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU with 6 cores and 12 threads and integrated Radeon graphics. The laptop comes with a 16.1-inch FullView display with 100 percent sRGB coverage. Honor has also added 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD in the laptop along with 16GB DDR4 RAM. In addition to this, the MagicBook 14 series was given a design refresh, as well as packing the new AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor.

These will come powered by Windows 10 version. Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook Pro 2020 will be available at 849 Euro (Rs 73,619 approx) and 749 Euro (Rs 64,948 approx) respectively. While these laptops will start selling in the market from 7 and 21 September.