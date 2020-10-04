Honor Watch GS Pro, Watch ES could launch on October 8

Huawei sub-brand, Honor, will soon launch two new smartwatches in India. The new watches will be the Honor Watch GS Pro and Watch ES. As the name suggests, the new Honor watch will succeed in the original Watch GS. Among other things, both devices bring significant additions, including new design elements and improved battery life and heath features. Also Read - Huawei Nova 8 Pro live images reveal front design

Through its Twitter account, the company has revealed that both these products would launch in India on October 8 at 12 PM IST. It is worth noting that both the devices were already announced at the beginning of September, last month. The Honor Watch GS Pro carries a price tag of €250 in Europe, which is around Rs. 21,500. Meanwhile, the Honor Watch ES has a price of €99.90, approximately Rs. 8,600. Also Read - Honor enters gaming laptop segment with Hunter V700

Honor Watch GS Pro

The new Honor Watch GS Pro is a watch focused on sports, especially outdoor activities. Among its strengths, we find a more resistant design than typical smartwatches and a battery with up to 25 days of usage. This is reduced to 100 hours in outdoor training mode and up to 48 hours when GPS is active. It also includes Glonass. Also Read - Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched

On an aesthetic level, the Watch GS Pro is similar to the Huawei Watch GT 2. It incorporates a 1.4-inch, high-resolution OLED touch screen, weighs 46 grams without the strap, and can submerge at pressures of up to 5 atmospheres. It also incorporates a barometer for height measurement.

Although it has automatic detection of workouts, it has more than 100 sports modes that include everything from hiking to climbing through swimming in open water, triathlon, rowing, or even skiing. It is also capable of monitoring oxygen concentration, 24-hour pulse measurement, sleep, and stress.

Honor Watch ES

For its part, the Honor Watch ES is a more compact format watch, and very similar to the Huawei Watch Fit. It also has a 1.6-inch OLED screen. Without the strap, its weight is about half, at about 21 grams. It is also resistant to 5 atmospheres and includes a 10-day battery.

The Watch ES supports up to 95 training modes. This time, GPS is not included, and the sports referenced by Honor are less ambitious. These include running and biking, especially indoors, swimming, or yoga. One feature that may be interesting is the animated exercise courses, with a total of 12 for different purposes, from burning fat to others focused on specific areas.