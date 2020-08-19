comscore Honor Watch GS Pro teased online, could launch soon | BGR India
Honor Watch GS Pro teased online, targeted at mountain climbers

The Honor Watch GS Pro will succeed the MagicWatch 2 with a bunch of new features and likely improved battery life.

  • Published: August 19, 2020 8:39 PM IST
Honor Watch GS Pro

The Honor MagicWatch 2 was launched back in 2019 and while it hasn’t even been a year, the brand is already working on its next wearable. The watch will be called the Honor Watch GS Pro and will apparently be targeted at fitness freaks, especially focussing on users who love climbing mountains. That is exactly what we see in a teaser posted by the brand on Weibo that depicts an urban climber walking towards the mountains that call him. Also Read - Honor 10 Lite update rolls out with July 2020 security patch

The first comment below the Weibo post is from George Zhao, Honor CEO. The CEO hints at the watch still going through the testing phase, while still managing to quench his thirst for outdoor sports, thanks to the “really powerful features”. The older Honor MagicWatch 2 had a battery life of up to 14 days if you kept its smart features at bay. It looks like the Honor Watch GS Pro will be improving on that number, along with the addition of a bunch of new features. Also Read - Honor MagicWatch 2 new update adds 85 new workout modes and more

Honor Magic Watch 2 specifications

The MagicWatch 2 is made out of 361L stainless steel and comes in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The smaller model has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390-pixel resolution while the larger model has a 1.4-inch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. Also Read - Honor MagicWatch 2 Review: One for the fitness freaks

The watch features Always-on display and you can also use your own photos as watch face. The MagicWatch 2 is also powered by Kirin A1 chipset. There is 4GB of storage and rated battery life of 14 days on a single charge. The smaller 42mm model comes with battery life equivalent to one week. The device supports 13 different types of running courses.

The watch supports all fitness-centric features including step tracking and heart rate measurement. It is 5ATM water-resistant and can calculate SWOLF score, which is the number of strokes and seconds need to swim one length of the pool.

  Published Date: August 19, 2020 8:39 PM IST

Best Sellers