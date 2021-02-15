comscore How to participate in Apple's Get Active India challenge | BGR India
How to participate in Apple's Get Active India challenge

Apple Get Active India challenge will go on till March 14. During which Apple Watch owners will compete with each other in a city-wide format.

Apple-Watch-SE-10

The challenge is now live and will go on till March 14. (Representational Image)

Apple India distributors Redington and Ingram to promote a healthy lifestyle have launched a new fitness challenge in the country, called Get Active India, for Apple Watch users. The new challenge will make Apple Watch users compete against each other, not individually but at a city-wide level. All users at the end of each day will be provided with an achievement badge based on how many points they have contributed to their city. Also Read - iPhone 13 Mini could launch this year despite poor iPhone 12 Mini sales numbers

When will the challenge start?

The challenge is now live and will go on till March 14. The challenge is live in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Lucknow. If you belong to a separate state, you will be clubbed into a single ‘Rest of India’ option. Also Read - iPhone 13 rumours: Matte finish, Astrophotography, Portrait Mode video, and more

How can you take part?

Taking part in the challenge is easy, all you need is an Apple Watch along with a companion iOS device. You will need to follow the given steps to take part in the challenge. Also Read - Google updates its YouTube app on iOS for the first time in 2 months

  • Download the ‘Challenges’ app on your companion iOS device.
  • Once it is downloaded and installed, you then need to open it and select India from the options list.
  • Select the city of choice you want to represent (list of cities provided above).
  • The app then depending on your weight will assign you a Move goal.
  • After this is done, you just need to close the Activity rings on your Apple Watch each day.
  • The amount of exercise you perform daily will accumulate points for your city, affecting its rank on the overall leaderboard.
Apple Watch, Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch 5, Apple Watch series 5, Apple Watch 6 price, Apple Watch Se, Apple Watch SE price, Apple Watch 5 price, Apple Watch get active india, Get active India, Apple Get active India challenge

Taking part in the challenge is easy, all you need is an Apple Watch along with a companion iOS device. (Image: Apple)

Standing for an hour assigns you one point, with a maximum of 14 stand points per day. Points for exercising and movement depend on the amount of exercise. Accumulating 40 points will get you a Bronze badge, 60 points will get you a Silver badge and 80 points will get you a Gold badge.

Published Date: February 15, 2021 10:25 PM IST
  • Published Date: February 15, 2021 10:25 PM IST

