How to participate in Apple's Get Active India challenge

Apple India distributors Redington and Ingram to promote a healthy lifestyle have launched a new fitness challenge in the country, called Get Active India, for Apple Watch users. The new challenge will make Apple Watch users compete against each other, not individually but at a city-wide level. All users at the end of each day will be provided with an achievement badge based on how many points they have contributed to their city.

When will the challenge start?

The challenge is now live and will go on till March 14. The challenge is live in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Lucknow. If you belong to a separate state, you will be clubbed into a single 'Rest of India' option.

How can you take part?

Taking part in the challenge is easy, all you need is an Apple Watch along with a companion iOS device. You will need to follow the given steps to take part in the challenge.

Download the ‘Challenges’ app on your companion iOS device.

Once it is downloaded and installed, you then need to open it and select India from the options list.

Select the city of choice you want to represent (list of cities provided above).

The app then depending on your weight will assign you a Move goal.

After this is done, you just need to close the Activity rings on your Apple Watch each day.

The amount of exercise you perform daily will accumulate points for your city, affecting its rank on the overall leaderboard.

Standing for an hour assigns you one point, with a maximum of 14 stand points per day. Points for exercising and movement depend on the amount of exercise. Accumulating 40 points will get you a Bronze badge, 60 points will get you a Silver badge and 80 points will get you a Gold badge.