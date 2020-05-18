comscore Amazfit Ares watchfaces confirm new features; check details | BGR India
Huami Amazfit Ares teasers confirm 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, VO2 max detection; check details

The Amazfit Ares is set to launch in China on May 19, 2020 and will be available in at least two colors - Black and Forest Green.

Huami Amazfit Ares

The Amazfit Ares smartwatch is the next launch from wearable-maker Huami. The smartwatch is set to launch on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Ahead of the launch, a few countdown posters on Huami’s Weibo page has now teased some features we can expect to see. The main highlight here is the various watchfaces visible in the posters. Also Read - Amazfit Ares smartwatch launch set for May 19; to feature 70 Sports modes

As seen in the posters, the watchface in use displays all kinds of details on the main page. This includes the weather, battery level, a step-counter apart from the date and time. Two more posters confirm the presence of 24-hour heart-rate monitoring and a VO2 measuring. Also Read - Amazfit BIP Lite 1S launched with Always-On display, 30 days battery life: Price, features

Amazfit Ares: What we know so far

Like most Huami Amazfit watches, the Amazfit Ares will also feature a number of various watchfaces. These include plenty of options from the manufacturer as well as a lot more from third-party applications. There will also be buttons on the edges of the dial, as per a previous teaser. The Amazfit Ares wearable will ship with a color display and silicone bands. There will also be buttons on the edges of the dial, as per the teaser. Also Read - Huami Amazfit X smartwatch launched: Price, specifications, sale and availability details

The new Huami smartwatch is aimed at the fitness freaks, and it is expected to offer Firstbeat sports analysis features. These include VO2Max, Recovery Time Data, Exercise Load, and more. The teaser also hinted at a rugged body. The brand also claimed that the smartwatch will offer 70 sports modes.

Key specifications of the upcoming smartwatch are still kept a secret, even a day before the launch. However, there features like a transflective display, heart-rate sensor, 50m water-resistance, and more are expected. The Amazfit Ares is also expected to be launched in two color variants. These are the black and forest green options. However, we could possibly see more color variants later. Note that the launch date of May 19 is for China. It might take a while more before the wearable comes to India.

  • Published Date: May 18, 2020 9:28 AM IST

