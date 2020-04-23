comscore Huami Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch to launch on April 30: Check details
Huami Amazfit BIP Lite 1S smartwatch to launch on April 30: Check expected features

The Huami Amazfit BIP Lite 1S wearable is designed for outdoor sports activities and will reportedly deliver 30-day battery life.

Amazfit BIP

Huami is reportedly gearing up to launch a new smartwatch in China on April 30. The Chinese brand has itself teased the launch of its upcoming Huami Amazfit smartwatch. The wearable is designed for outdoor sports activities and will reportedly deliver 30-day battery life. The images that the company has shared hints that the fitness tracker will sport a square-shaped display.

The teaser also revealed that the Amazfit smartwatch will also feature a 2.5D curved screen panel. It will likely be equipped with a barometer and compass. The Huami fitness watch is also expected to come with IP68 rating, meaning it will be water and dust resistant. The smartwatch will likely offer support for notifications. It is said to come with the ability to unlock Xiaomi smartphones as well.

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

Besides, in December 2019, Huami launched two new versions of the Amazfit GTR smartwatch in India. The 47mm Titanium version and the 42 mm Glitter Edition are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. You can buy these smart wearables via Flipkart. The Amazfit GTR (47) smartwatch can deliver up to 24 days of battery life, as per Huami. The wearable packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED display.

Xiaomi's Haylou Solar smartwatch features 30 day battery and costs less than Rs 2,000

Also Read

Xiaomi's Haylou Solar smartwatch features 30 day battery and costs less than Rs 2,000

The 42mm version can last up to 12 days. It sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Both smartwatches have Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. Also, the key highlights are 24-hour BioTracker PPG, heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminders, sleep analysis, exercise tracking, and more. The fitness smartwatches offer a total of 12 different sports mode.

These include several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running, and workout. It supports NFC, an air pressure sensor as well as GPS + GLONASS double positioning that ensures a highly accurate route track. With the company’s app, users can check their heart rate performance and other sports data.

