Huami Amazfit Bip S launched in India for Rs 4,999
News

Huami Amazfit Bip S launched in India for Rs 4,999; check features, specifications and more

Wearables

The Huami Amazfit will go up against other budget smartwatches in the Indian market, including the recently launched Realme Watch.

  • Published: June 3, 2020 10:54 AM IST
AmazFit Bip S

Huami has officially launched the Amazfit Bip S budget smartwatch in India. Starting June 3, 2020, onwards, customers can purchase Amazfit Bip S online from Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. The smartwatch will also be available at offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika Mobiles. Priced at Rs 4,999, the Huami Amazfit Bip S will go up against other budget smartwatches like the Realme Watch and others. Also Read - Huami Amazfit T-Rex to launch in second week of June, reveals brand

The Amazfit Bip S is actually a successor the original Amazfit Bip, a popular budget smartwatch. The Bip S now integrates a new feature called Huami-PAI. The feature acts as an indicator of personal activity that gives users details about their heart health and overall fitness. It helps users reach or maintain their fitness goals. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S India launch set for June 3: Expected price, features and more

Watch: Realme Watch Review

The Huami Amazfit Bip S is also equipped with 40-day battery life as claimed by the company. There is also sleep-tracking and a lightweight and thin body design. The screen is a colored transflective display, and the watch features 5 ATM water resistance. Other features include Bluetooth music control and a built-in GPS. Also Read - Amazfit Ares smartwatch 1.28-inch color display, 14 days battery life launched: Check price, features

Commenting on the launch, Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami, said, “Following the huge success and popularity of Amazfit Bip and Amazfit Bip Lite we have now introduced Amazfit Bip S, which debuted at CES 2020. We are elated to launch our latest product Amazfit Bip S in the Indian market. The Bip S is designed for millennials and fitness enthusiasts to track their daily activities & performance while doing sport and adding colors to their lifestyle. The Indian market has always accepted us with great trust and response, and we are looking forward to receiving the same once again.”

Huami Amazfit T-Rex to launch in second week of June, reveals brand

Huami Amazfit T-Rex to launch in second week of June, reveals brand

The Amazfit Bip S is equipped with daily tracking activities along with 10 sports modes: Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Open water, Pool, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, Freestyle. Huami self-developed optical sensor provides high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning, and heart rate interval values. It supports always-on display and is easily readable outdoors even under bright sunlight.

  Published Date: June 3, 2020 10:54 AM IST

