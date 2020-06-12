comscore Huami Amazfit Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 coming soon | BGR India
Huami Amazfit Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 set to launch soon in India; Everything we know

The company has already launched the Amazfit Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 in other markets. Let’s check out the details regarding the Huami smartwatch here.

  • Published: June 12, 2020 3:02 PM IST
Huami Amazfit Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3

Wearable maker Huami has just announced that it is gearing up to bring a new product in the Indian market. The company revealed that it is planning to launch its Amazfit Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 to India “soon”. As part of the launch, the latest smartwatch will be available on Flipkart and Amazfit India website. Interested users can head to these websites to make the purchase after the launch of the upcoming product. The company has already launched the Amazfit Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 in other markets. Let’s check out the details regarding the Huami smartwatch here. Also Read - Huami Amazfit T-Rex available for pre-order on Amazon India; priced at Rs 9,999

Huami Amazfit Dual OS Sports Watch Stratos 3 coming soon; details

According to the announcement, the company revealed that the device will sport “FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis algorithm”. This feature is aimed at helping athletes, sports, and fitness enthusiasts train better. Users can also use the watch to improve their training habits along with “motivation” required to test their limits. Though, we are not sure how the wearable can help with motivation. One thing that Huami can push users to workout more is by introducing friendly competition between friends and family members. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that the wearable can track about 80 different sports modes. Also Read - Huami Amazfit Bip S launched in India for Rs 4,999; check features, specifications and more

Huami also revealed that the wearable comes with heart-rate monitoring, VO2Max, “Ultra-Endurance Mode, and more comprehensive data sets. These include Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD), and even Recovery Time data for athletes. Taking a look at the design, the smartwatch is similar to other smartwatches that we have seen in the past. This includes a circular watch face along with water resistance, internal music storage, and more. Also Read - Huami Amazfit T-Rex to launch in second week of June, reveals brand

The company first revealed the device on the global stage at IFA 2019 in Germany. Digging deeper, the device features a 1.34-inch round display with 320×320 pixels resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 2. It also claims that the Stratos 3 will provide about 14 days of battery life. Users can use the built-in GPS tracker for about 35-70 hours.

