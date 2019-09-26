comscore Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm smartwatch launched in India: Price, features
Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm smartwatch with 12-day battery life launched in India: Check price

The latest Huami Amazfit GTR watch carries a price label of Rs 9,999 in India. Huami is offering the wearable in four colors - Starry Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, Moonlight White, and Coral Red.

  Published: September 26, 2019 9:45 AM IST
Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm

Huami launched the 47mm version of the Amazfit GTR smartwatch earlier this month. Now, the Xiaomi-backed company has taken wraps off its 42mm Amazfit GTR wearable. It is touted to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. The latest Huami Amazfit GTR watch carries a price label of Rs 9,999 in India. Huami is offering the wearable in four colors – Starry Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, Moonlight White, and Coral Red.

The smartwatch will go on sale via Flipkart. It will be available for purchase during the Big Billion Days sale starting September 29. The device offers an AMOLED display, sports modes, a heart rate sensor and more. One will also be able to check notifications on their wrist. The wearable has a 50-meter water-resistant build as well. Read on to know more about the new smartwatch from the company.

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm smartwatch features

The newly launched 42mm Amazfit GTR smartwatch comes with a 1.2-inch screen with 390 x 390 pixels resolution. This model sports a Gorilla Glass 3 panel for protection against damage. It offers support for features like BioTracker, PPG optical heart-rate sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, ambient light sensor and pressure sensor.

It comes with GPS + GLONASS for geo-positioning as well. The 42mm GTR watch comes pre-loaded with 12 distinct sport modes, including a few variations of running, cycling, mountaineering, swimming, trail running and workout. As mentioned above, the device can last up to 12 days with normal usage, as per the company. The Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm features a 195 mAh battery.

It is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. You also get Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity with the Amazfit GTR 42mm. The smartwatch is also capable of displaying the data collected after each workout. It can display incoming calls, and other app notifications too.

  Published Date: September 26, 2019 9:45 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Fold भारत में 1 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm स्मार्टवॉच भारत में हार्ट रेट सेंसर के साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

OnePlus 7T और OnePlus TV आज होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल के दौरान 5,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिलेंगे Blaupunkt TV

Android 10 के साथ आने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन होगा Oneplus 7T, कंपनी के सीईओ ने किया कंफर्म


Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch
Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch
Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times

Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times
OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1
OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month

OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month