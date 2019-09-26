Huami launched the 47mm version of the Amazfit GTR smartwatch earlier this month. Now, the Xiaomi-backed company has taken wraps off its 42mm Amazfit GTR wearable. It is touted to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. The latest Huami Amazfit GTR watch carries a price label of Rs 9,999 in India. Huami is offering the wearable in four colors – Starry Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, Moonlight White, and Coral Red.

The smartwatch will go on sale via Flipkart. It will be available for purchase during the Big Billion Days sale starting September 29. The device offers an AMOLED display, sports modes, a heart rate sensor and more. One will also be able to check notifications on their wrist. The wearable has a 50-meter water-resistant build as well. Read on to know more about the new smartwatch from the company.

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm smartwatch features

The newly launched 42mm Amazfit GTR smartwatch comes with a 1.2-inch screen with 390 x 390 pixels resolution. This model sports a Gorilla Glass 3 panel for protection against damage. It offers support for features like BioTracker, PPG optical heart-rate sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, ambient light sensor and pressure sensor.

It comes with GPS + GLONASS for geo-positioning as well. The 42mm GTR watch comes pre-loaded with 12 distinct sport modes, including a few variations of running, cycling, mountaineering, swimming, trail running and workout. As mentioned above, the device can last up to 12 days with normal usage, as per the company. The Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm features a 195 mAh battery.

It is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. You also get Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity with the Amazfit GTR 42mm. The smartwatch is also capable of displaying the data collected after each workout. It can display incoming calls, and other app notifications too.