Huami Amazfit GTS with 14 day battery life launched in India

Amazfit GTS, the new wearable from Huami, has been officially launched in India. The wearable brand backed by Xiaomi first teased the device on Amazon India. With Amazfit GTS, Huami is further strengthening its wearable portfolio in the country. It has been making big expansion with the launch of devices such as Verge Lite and Amazfit GTR. The Amazfit GTS brings square watchface and premium design to an affordable price segment.

Huami Amazfit GTS: Price in India and Availability

Huami Amazfit GTS will be available at Rs 9,999 in India. It will go on sale starting October 13 and will be available via Amazon India. “The year 2019 has been an excellent year for Amazfit so far. We have received a phenomenal response from the Indian market on all our recent launches – Bip Lite, Verge Lite & GTR,” said Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami. “We are extremely excited to launch GTS in India, elegantly crafted with a sleek and chic display. GTS is specially designed for millennials who are both fitness enthusiasts and fashion connoisseurs,” Mao added.

Huami Amazfit GTS launched in India: Key features to know

While Amazfit Verge Lite and Amazfit GTR had a circular watch face, the GTS comes with a square face. It sports a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with resolution of 348 x 442 pixels, which is equivalent to pixel density of 341 ppi. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and anti-fingerprint coating. The wearable weighs less than 25 grams and uses an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy with polymer material. The Amazfit GTS also comes with silicone strap and customers can swap them for a 20mm strap.

For activity and fitness tracking, there is a PPG Bio-Tracking optical sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor and ambient light sensor. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 Low-Energy for connection with mobile devices. The Amazfit GTS is also equipped with 6-axis acceleration sensor and GPS + GLONASS dual positioning function. There is a 220mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that takes two hours to charge. It can be charged using the magnetic or 2-pin POGO connection.

In daily use mode, which involves heart rate sensor always turned on and sleep monitoring enabled, the wearable is rated to last for 14 days. You can extend the battery life to 46 days by enabling basic watch mode. With GPS continuously working, the Amazfit GTS can last for up to 25 hours. The Amazfit GTS is rated at 5ATM Water Resistance, which means it will work up to a depth of 50 meters. It also supports multiple swimming scenarios and can automatically recognize your swimming position. It will be available in steel blue, lava grey, rose pink and additional color options.