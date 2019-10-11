comscore Huami Amazfit GTS with 14 day battery life launched in India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Huami Amazfit GTS with AMOLED display, 14 day battery life launched in India: Price, Features and Availability
News

Huami Amazfit GTS with AMOLED display, 14 day battery life launched in India: Price, Features and Availability

Wearables

The Amazfit GTS is another mid-range smartwatch from Huami with metal body and design similar to Apple Watch. It will be available in multiple colors via Amazon India.

  • Published: October 11, 2019 1:55 PM IST
Huami Amazfit GTS main

Amazfit GTS, the new wearable from Huami, has been officially launched in India. The wearable brand backed by Xiaomi first teased the device on Amazon India. With Amazfit GTS, Huami is further strengthening its wearable portfolio in the country. It has been making big expansion with the launch of devices such as Verge Lite and Amazfit GTR. The Amazfit GTS brings square watchface and premium design to an affordable price segment.

Huami Amazfit GTS: Price in India and Availability

Huami Amazfit GTS will be available at Rs 9,999 in India. It will go on sale starting October 13 and will be available via Amazon India. “The year 2019 has been an excellent year for Amazfit so far. We have received a phenomenal response from the Indian market on all our recent launches – Bip Lite, Verge Lite & GTR,” said Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami. “We are extremely excited to launch GTS in India, elegantly crafted with a sleek and chic display. GTS is specially designed for millennials who are both fitness enthusiasts and fashion connoisseurs,” Mao added.

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review: Good design meets great battery life

Also Read

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review: Good design meets great battery life

Huami Amazfit GTS launched in India: Key features to know

While Amazfit Verge Lite and Amazfit GTR had a circular watch face, the GTS comes with a square face. It sports a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with resolution of 348 x 442 pixels, which is equivalent to pixel density of 341 ppi. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and anti-fingerprint coating. The wearable weighs less than 25 grams and uses an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy with polymer material. The Amazfit GTS also comes with silicone strap and customers can swap them for a 20mm strap.

For activity and fitness tracking, there is a PPG Bio-Tracking optical sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor and ambient light sensor. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 Low-Energy for connection with mobile devices. The Amazfit GTS is also equipped with 6-axis acceleration sensor and GPS + GLONASS dual positioning function. There is a 220mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that takes two hours to charge. It can be charged using the magnetic or 2-pin POGO connection.

Top 10 fitness trackers/smartwatches to buy in India under Rs 5,000

Also Read

Top 10 fitness trackers/smartwatches to buy in India under Rs 5,000

In daily use mode, which involves heart rate sensor always turned on and sleep monitoring enabled, the wearable is rated to last for 14 days. You can extend the battery life to 46 days by enabling basic watch mode. With GPS continuously working, the Amazfit GTS can last for up to 25 hours. The Amazfit GTS is rated at 5ATM Water Resistance, which means it will work up to a depth of 50 meters. It also supports multiple swimming scenarios and can automatically recognize your swimming position. It will be available in steel blue, lava grey, rose pink and additional color options.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 11, 2019 1:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huami Amazfit GTS with 14 day battery life launched in India
Wearables
Huami Amazfit GTS with 14 day battery life launched in India
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC goes for pre-order, requirements revealed

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC goes for pre-order, requirements revealed

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch LTE wearables in India

Wearables

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch LTE wearables in India

Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market

News

Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings open today; details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings open today; details

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8 First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Motorola One Macro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Fold teardown shows internal engineering

Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings open today; details

These Reliance Jio customers can still make free calls: All you need to know

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huami Amazfit GTS with 14 day battery life launched in India

Wearables

Huami Amazfit GTS with 14 day battery life launched in India
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details

News

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details
Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India

News

Nokia 6.2 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 launched in India
OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability details revealed

News

OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability details revealed
Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Realme 3i vs Motorola Moto e6s

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Realme 3i vs Motorola Moto e6s

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने भारत में लॉन्च की Galaxy Watch Active 2 और Galaxy Watch LTE स्मार्टवॉच

ये सभी Reliance Jio यूजर्स अभी भी कर सकते हैं फ्री कॉलिंग, कंपनी ने दी जानकारी

Vivo Grand Diwali Fest : वीवो ने दिवाली सेल का ऐलान किया, इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

OnePlus 7T Pro और McLaren Edition आज से होंगे प्री-बुकिंग के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Nokia 6.2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold teardown shows internal engineering
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold teardown shows internal engineering
Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market

News

Tata Sky beats Dish TV to become new leader in DTH market
Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings open today; details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-bookings open today; details
These Reliance Jio customers can still make free calls: All you need to know

News

These Reliance Jio customers can still make free calls: All you need to know
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details

News

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren special sale details