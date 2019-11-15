comscore Huami Amazfit smartwatch range goes offline through Reliance Digital
Huami Amazfit smartwatch range goes offline through Reliance Digital stores

Amazfit, the wearable brand backed by Xiaomi, operates in online market in India. The company has a decent range in the country already.

  Published: November 15, 2019 10:13 AM IST
Huami’s Amazfit range of wearables will now be available in offline retail through Reliance Digital stores across 50+ cities. Currently, consumers will get to purchase smartwatches like Amazfit Bip Lite, Amazfit Verge Lite and Amazfit GTR 47.2mm through these Reliance Digital stores across cities like – Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Chandigarh and more. Amazfit says that soon the brand is going to increase the product portfolio for the offline market.

“After receiving a wide acceptance from the Indian consumers through online presence via E-commerce giants, we believe it is important for us to strengthen our presence by going offline in India. Our valuable partnership with Reliance Digital will further provide a bridge for customers across India to physically experience our innovations in the wearable segment before seeking to purchase it,” said Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami.

Amazfit, the wearable brand backed by Xiaomi, operates in online market in India. The company has a decent range in the country already. Last month, it launched Amazfit GTS in India, and this was also made available through online exclusive partner Amazon India. The wearable company also sells select range of products through Flipkart.

The Amazfit GTS is a differently designed smartwatch from Amazfit’s older portfolio. It flaunts a square face as opposed to circular face seen on Amazfit Verge, Stratos and GTR models. The wearable sports a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with resolution of 348 x 442 pixels. It translates to pixel density of 341 ppi and covers 100 percent of the NTSC color gamut. It weighs less than 25 grams and uses an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy with polymer material.

Like the Verge Lite, the Amazfit GTS also comes with silicone strap and customers can swap that for a 20mm strip. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and anti-fingerprint coating. For activity and fitness tracking, there is a PPG Bio-Tracking optical sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor and ambient light sensor. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 Low-Energy for connection with mobile devices.

  • Published Date: November 15, 2019 10:13 AM IST

