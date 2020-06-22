comscore Amazfit Stratos 3 launched in India at Rs 13,999 | BGR India
Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 launched in India at Rs 13,999; check features, specifications

The Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch will go on sale on Flipkart starting at 8 pm tonight. It is also available on the Amazfit website.

  Published: June 22, 2020 12:25 PM IST
Wearable maker Huami today launched the Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch in India. The sports-oriented smartwatch is already up on the E-commerce website Flipkart and will be available starting at 8 pm tonight. The Amazfit Stratos 3 is priced at Rs 13,999. The highlights of the Stratos 3 smartwatch are its Dual OS, Dual-chip, and 14-day battery life. The company first revealed the Stratos 3 smartwatch at the global stage at IFA 2019 in Germany. Also Read - Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch launching in India on June 22: All you need to know

Amazfit Stratos 3 specifications

Coming to the key specifications, the Amazfit Stratos 3 features a 1.34-inch round transflective display with 320×320 pixels resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The brand also claims that the Stratos 3 will provide about 14 days of battery life. Users can use the built-in GPS tracker for about 35-70 hours. Also Read - Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch listed on Flipkart at Rs 17,999; launch expected this month

According to the original Huami announcement, the sports smartwatch will sport “FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis algorithm”. This feature is aimed at helping athletes, sports, and fitness enthusiasts train better. Users can also use the watch to improve their training habits along with “motivation” required to test their limits. Other than that, it will be able to track about 80 different sports modes. Also Read - Amazfit T-Rex Review: Huami's Casio G-Shock inspired fitness watch is rugged and inexpensive

Huami also revealed that the wearable comes with heart-rate monitoring, VO2Max, “Ultra-Endurance Mode, and more comprehensive data sets. These include Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD), and even Recovery Time data for athletes. Taking a look at the design, the Stratos 3 is similar to other smartwatches that we have seen in the past. This includes a circular watch face along with water resistance, internal music storage, and more. As seen in the image above, the teaser notes that the watch has a four-button design for professional sports.

Pricing and availability

The Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 is priced at Rs 13,999. The smartwatch will go on sale on Flipkart starting at 8 pm tonight, June 22. Users can also avail various EMI and no-cost EMI options from Flipkart starting at Rs 1,167 per month. Alternatively, you can also purchase the Stratos 3 from the Huami Amazfit website.

  Published Date: June 22, 2020 12:25 PM IST

Best Sellers