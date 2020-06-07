comscore Huami Amazfit T-Rex available for pre-order on Amazon India | BGR India
Huami Amazfit T-Rex available for pre-order on Amazon India; priced at Rs 9,999

The Huami Amazfit T-Rex comes with 14 sports modes and has a 5ATM waterproof design.

  Published: June 7, 2020 9:05 PM IST
Amazfit T-REX

Huami has officially announced the availability of Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch in India. Starting June 12, 2020 onwards, customers can purchase Amazfit T-Rex online from Amazon, and the company’s own online store. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 9,999, and it will go up against other rugged watches in the market like the Casio G-Shock series. Also Read - Huami Amazfit Bip S launched in India for Rs 4,999; check features, specifications and more

The Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch has passed 12 tests according to the requirements of the American military standard, MIL-STD-810G. The watch also withstands extreme temperatures and is protected from dust and moisture per the description of the IP68 degree and has a rugged case. Also Read - Huami Amazfit T-Rex to launch in second week of June, reveals brand

Huami Amazfit T-Rex features and specifications

The Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch is equipped with a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with the always-on display function. The screen has a resolution of 360×360 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device is powered by a 390 mAh battery, which, as per the company claims, can provide up to 20 days of battery life on a single charge. Along with an optical sensor for round-the-clock monitoring of heart rate, the device is also equipped with a three-axis acceleration sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, and an ambient light sensor. Also Read - NFC will soon let you wirelessly charge your earbuds and wearables, thanks to new WLC standard

To ensure stable communication, the Amazfit T-Rex also supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE and GPS + GLONASS. The watch is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0, iOS 10.0, or later versions of these operating systems installed. The Amazfit T-Rex also comes with 14 sports modes and has a 5ATM waterproof design. The smartwatch comes in five different color options: black, ash, camouflage, green, and khaki.

Huami Amazfit Bip S launched in India for Rs 4,999; check features, specifications and more

Also Read

Huami Amazfit Bip S launched in India for Rs 4,999; check features, specifications and more

Commenting on the launch, Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami, said, “After receiving a great response from the Global Launch of T-Rex at CES 2020. We are happy to launch our most awaited smartwatch T-Rex in the Indian market. T-Rex is one of our latest innovations in the sports category; the watch is designed for outdoor and adventure lovers; built to endure challenging environments; a smartwatch that completes your urban street style look”.

Story Timeline

