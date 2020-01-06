Huami is preparing to launch its Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch at CES 2020 stage on Wednesday, January 8. Ahead of its launch this week, the smartwatch has leaked multiple times, and even Huami has revealed key details. In a new leak, the Amazfit T-Rex has surfaced in the official render and product marketing shots. The images give us a glimpse of the device.

Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch seems to feature a design similar to that of Casio G-SHOCK watches. The photo shows the Amazfit T-Rex having a robust blue body paired with a black rubber band. There are also four buttons on the watch labeled Select, Back, Up, and Down. The front screen of the smartwatch has a heart rate sensor and a step counter display.

Based on the renders, the Amazfit T-Rex is not a small watch. It has a 1.39 inches screen size, similar to the Amazfit Stratos 3. The Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch will support GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. It also features a compass, barometer, and altimeter sensors. Additionally, the Amazfit T-Rex has many sport modes options such as skiing, hiking, and running.

As per previous leaks and rumors, the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch packs a 390mAh battery and 5ATM water resistance with Bluetooth 5.0. The Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch is claimed to withstands weather conditions from -40ºC to 70ºC to be able to use it in any situation, with its extreme sports appearance and the robust design form factor.

Amazfit TWS Earbuds details

In addition to the T-Rex, Huami is also likely to reveal its TWS Earbuds at the launch event in CES. The Amazfit TWS Earbuds will come with a built-in heart rate sensor. This feature will be essential for users who regularly engage in sports or other high-energy activities.

The Amazfit TWS Earbuds will also have better sound insulation and other noise-reduction features. It is unclear when the T-Rex will make its way to the Indian market. However, the company has launched several Amazfit products in the market in recent months.