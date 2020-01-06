comscore Huami Amazfit T-Rex renders teased ahead of official launch | BGR India
News

Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch official renders teased online ahead of CES 2020 launch

Wearables

The new smartwatch from Huami will sport a rugged design and the ability to survive in extreme conditions.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 5:28 PM IST
Huami-Amazfit-T-Rex

Huami is preparing to launch its Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch at CES 2020 stage on Wednesday, January 8. Ahead of its launch this week, the smartwatch has leaked multiple times, and even Huami has revealed key details. In a new leak, the Amazfit T-Rex has surfaced in the official render and product marketing shots. The images give us a glimpse of the device.

Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch seems to feature a design similar to that of Casio G-SHOCK watches. The photo shows the Amazfit T-Rex having a robust blue body paired with a black rubber band. There are also four buttons on the watch labeled Select, Back, Up, and Down. The front screen of the smartwatch has a heart rate sensor and a step counter display.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

Based on the renders, the Amazfit T-Rex is not a small watch. It has a 1.39 inches screen size, similar to the Amazfit Stratos 3. The Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch will support GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. It also features a compass, barometer, and altimeter sensors. Additionally, the Amazfit T-Rex has many sport modes options such as skiing, hiking, and running.

As per previous leaks and rumors, the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch packs a 390mAh battery and 5ATM water resistance with Bluetooth 5.0. The Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch is claimed to withstands weather conditions from -40ºC to 70ºC to be able to use it in any situation, with its extreme sports appearance and the robust design form factor.

Amazfit Bip S with powerful battery to launch at CES 2020 on January 7

Amazfit TWS Earbuds details

In addition to the T-Rex, Huami is also likely to reveal its TWS Earbuds at the launch event in CES. The Amazfit TWS Earbuds will come with a built-in heart rate sensor. This feature will be essential for users who regularly engage in sports or other high-energy activities.

The Amazfit TWS Earbuds will also have better sound insulation and other noise-reduction features. It is unclear when the T-Rex will make its way to the Indian market. However, the company has launched several Amazfit products in the market in recent months.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 5:28 PM IST

