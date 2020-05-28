comscore Huami Amazfit T-Rex to launch in second week of June | BGR India
Huami Amazfit T-Rex to launch in second week of June, reveals brand

The upcoming rugged Huami T-Rex smartwatch will come with a bunch of smartwatch features combines with a body that can withstand the elements.

  • Published: May 28, 2020 1:28 PM IST
Amazfit T-REX

Wearable maker Huami is set to soon launch its upcoming durable and smart wearable, the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch in India. After a long wait, the brand has revealed that it will be launching the Amazfit T-rex smartwatch in the second week of June 2020. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of launch next week; will compete with Realme Watch in India

The Amazfit T-Rex is meant to be a smartwatch with the ruggedness to withstand the elements. Huami claims the smartwatch has passed 12 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810). Further, the Huami Amazfit T-Rex can withstand extreme temperatures as well as damp, salt, and other challenging outdoor conditions. It can even survive rapid temperature changes for up to two hours ranging between 40 to 70℃. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S India launch set for June 3: Expected price, features and more

Amazfit T-Rex: Design

The Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch seems to feature a design similar to that of Casio G-SHOCK watches. The photo shows the Amazfit T-Rex having a robust blue body paired with a black rubber band. There are also four buttons on the watch labeled Select, Back, Up, and Down. The front screen of the smartwatch has a heart rate sensor and a step counter display. Also Read - Amazfit Ares smartwatch 1.28-inch color display, 14 days battery life launched: Check price, features

The Amazfit T-Rex is not a small watch. It has a 1.39 inches screen size, similar to the Amazfit Stratos 3. The Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch will support GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. It also features a compass, barometer, and altimeter sensors.

Features

The Huami Amazfit T-Rex is also packed with 14 sports modes. It tracks the user’s performance in everything from indoor and outdoor running to cycling to skiing and more. The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with 360×360 pixels resolution. It is capable of displaying 16.7 million colors with superb clarity.

The Amazfit T-Rex features GPS, GLONASS, a BioTracker™ PPG optical heart rate sensor, an advanced activity tracker, and a sleep monitoring sensor. The smartwatch can also last up to 20-days as claimed by the brand, on a single charge. This is likely thanks to its 390mAh battery, which we saw in leaked reports earlier.

