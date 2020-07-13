Huami Amazfit Verge Lite now available in India for Rs 4,999

Huami has relaunched the Amazfit Verge Lite in India at a new price. Starting July 14 onwards, customers can purchase the Amazfit Verge Lite on Flipkart at Rs 4,999. Earlier priced at Rs 6,999, the Verge Lite has now seen a price drop of Rs 2,000. The wearable was launched in India last year, as the lighter version to Amazfit’s flagship wearable, the Amazfit Verge. Also Read - Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

The Lite version also comes with advanced functionalities like the lasting battery life of up to 20 days, a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, which gives the screen an incredibly bright and colorful appeal, and a durable casing with an anti-fingerprint reinforced Corning Gorilla Glass. Also Read - Realme Watch Review: It's all about the form

Amazfit Verge Lite features

The Amazfit Verge Lite has many features like GPS enabled + GLONASS dual positioning, multi-sport tracking, and 24 hours heart rate monitoring. It also comes with music control, app notifications, and the ability to set up alarms, and event reminders. Users can also customize their watch faces. Also Read - Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review: A budget smartwatch with great battery life

The Amazfit Verge Lite is equipped to track 7 different fitness activities like running, cycling, and elliptical training with real-time monitoring. The smartwatch features a self-developed high-precision optical sensor for more precise and reliable heart rate monitoring data. It also provides 24hrs of continuous heart rate monitoring with a comprehensive daily and weekly view on the heart’s condition. With a blend of advanced technology and sleek aesthetics, Verge Lite also has a sleeping tracker, keeping its users continuously informed about the daily regime.

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite vs Amazfit Bip S

With the new price of Rs 4,999, the Huami Amazfit Verge Lite will be competing against rival Realme Watch and its own Huami Amazfit Bip S. The advantages of the Verge Lite over the equally priced Bip S will be its vibrant AMOLED screen, circular dial, and premium look. However, it will not have the battery life of the Amazfit Bip S.