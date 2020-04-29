Huami has launched a new Amazfit X smartwatch with a curved AMOLED panel. The latest wearable from the company comes with a 24×7 heart rate tracker, 5ATM water resistance, and blood oxygen saturation sensor. The Huami Amazfit X price is set at $149, which is around Rs 11,300 in India. Do note that this price is for early birds and is not the original price of the device.

The wearable is originally priced at $329 (roughly Rs 25,000). Huami will also be selling the IGG Special Amazfit X smartwatch, which is priced at $179 (approximately Rs 13,500). Buyers can get the newly launched Huami Amazfit X watch via the Indiegogo crowdfunding site. It is listed on the website with different color options, including Eclipse Black and New Moon Gold. Huami will start shipping fitness band starting August 2020.

Huami Amazfit X full specifications, features

The Huami Amazfit X smartwatch comes with a 2.07-inch curved AMOLED display. The panel operates at 206 x 640 pixels resolution and supports 400nits of peak brightness. The display has a curved arc of 92-degrees, and the wearable lacks any physical buttons. It comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating. The company has integrated a pressure-sensitive button on the side for navigating.

The surrounding frame is made out of metal. The new Amazfit smartwatch sports a 200mAh lithium-polymer battery, which the brand claims can last 7 days on a single charge. It offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, GPS, and GLONASS too. The Amazfit X also features a PPG heart rate sensor and has the ability to check blood oxygen saturation levels.

It even supports an accelerometer, gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor. The fitness band can also offer data on stress analysis and 4-stage sleep tracking. The fitness tracker comes with a total of nine Sports modes, including swimming, running, cycling, and more.