comscore Huami launches new Amazfit smartwatches in India: Price, specs and more
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Huami launches new Amazfit GTR smartwatches in India, price starts from Rs12,999
News

Huami launches new Amazfit GTR smartwatches in India, price starts from Rs12,999

Wearables

Huami Amazfit smartwatch's 47mm Titanium version and the 42 mm Glitter Edition are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

  • Updated: December 11, 2019 9:30 AM IST
Amazfit smartwatch special edition

Huami has launched two new version of the Amazfit GTR smartwatch in India. The 47mm Titanium version and the 42 mm Glitter Edition are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. You can buy these smart wearables via Flipkart. The company says that the Amazfit GTR (47) smartwatch features fluorubber straps, and is good for sports and business occasions. The Glitter edition, on the other hand, “is embellished with 60 dazzling Swarovski Zirconia” and comes with white leather straps.

The Amazfit GTR (47) smartwatch can deliver up to 24 days of battery life, as per Huami. The wearable packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. The 42mm version can last up to 12 days. It sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Both smartwatches have Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. Also, the key highlights are 24-hour BioTracker PPG, heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminders, sleep analysis, exercise tracking and more.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

The fitness wearables can also showcase notifications, reminders, texts, and incoming calls. One can also use the watch for weather information on the go, music, and a built-in compass. The fitness smartwatches offer a total of 12 different sports mode. These include several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running, and workout.

Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

Also Read

Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

Once the activity is finished, the smartwatch displays all the data collected like distance, pace, bpm range, laps, time per lap, and much more. It supports NFC, an air pressure sensor as well as GPS + GLONASS double positioning that ensures a highly accurate route track. With the company’s app, users can check their heart rate performance and other sports data.

Commenting on the launch Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami, said, “GTR has received great recognition for its design, technology and elegance at IFA 2019. This award-winning innovation is equipped with advanced functionality, outstanding design & display. With the launch of Amazfit GTR 47 Titanium and GTR 42 Glitter edition, we are setting the pace of revolution in the category and establishing a strong foothold in the smart wearable market. We aim to make our product line accessible to the masses across the fitness and fashion segment.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 11, 2019 9:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 11, 2019 9:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Hotstar downloads cross 400 million in India
News
Hotstar downloads cross 400 million in India
Huami launches new Amazfit GTR smartwatches in India, price starts from Rs12,999

Wearables

Huami launches new Amazfit GTR smartwatches in India, price starts from Rs12,999

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Nokia 7.1 gets Android 10 update while Nokia 7.2 will follow next month

News

Nokia 7.1 gets Android 10 update while Nokia 7.2 will follow next month

Xiaomi Mi 2A Fast Charger with Cable launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi 2A Fast Charger with Cable launched in India

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

PUBG death: 20-year-old dies after drinking chemical

Hotstar downloads cross 400 million in India

Nokia 7.1 gets Android 10 update while Nokia 7.2 will follow next month

Xiaomi Mi 2A Fast Charger with Cable launched in India

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 headphones launched in India, priced at Rs 34,990

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huami launches new Amazfit GTR smartwatches in India, price starts from Rs12,999

Wearables

Huami launches new Amazfit GTR smartwatches in India, price starts from Rs12,999
Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

Wearables

Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features
Huawei Band 4 Pro fitness tracker with AMOLED touchscreen, heart rate sensor launched: Price, features

Wearables

Huawei Band 4 Pro fitness tracker with AMOLED touchscreen, heart rate sensor launched: Price, features
Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India: Price, features, offers and availability details

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India: Price, features, offers and availability details
Xiaomi Mi Watch gets iOS support with the latest software update

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch gets iOS support with the latest software update

हिंदी समाचार

Amazfit GTR स्मार्टवॉच के Titanium और Glitter एडिशन किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi 2A Fast Charger भारत में 499 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro फोन आज इन ऑफर्स के साथ आएगा सेल पर

Infinix Hot 8 की फ्लैश सेल Flipkart पर आज, 584 रुपये की EMI पर खरीदें

Infinix Hot 8 कल दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत

News

PUBG death: 20-year-old dies after drinking chemical
News
PUBG death: 20-year-old dies after drinking chemical
Hotstar downloads cross 400 million in India

News

Hotstar downloads cross 400 million in India
Nokia 7.1 gets Android 10 update while Nokia 7.2 will follow next month

News

Nokia 7.1 gets Android 10 update while Nokia 7.2 will follow next month
Xiaomi Mi 2A Fast Charger with Cable launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi 2A Fast Charger with Cable launched in India
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 headphones launched in India, priced at Rs 34,990

News

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 headphones launched in India, priced at Rs 34,990