Huami has launched two new version of the Amazfit GTR smartwatch in India. The 47mm Titanium version and the 42 mm Glitter Edition are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. You can buy these smart wearables via Flipkart. The company says that the Amazfit GTR (47) smartwatch features fluorubber straps, and is good for sports and business occasions. The Glitter edition, on the other hand, “is embellished with 60 dazzling Swarovski Zirconia” and comes with white leather straps.

The Amazfit GTR (47) smartwatch can deliver up to 24 days of battery life, as per Huami. The wearable packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. The 42mm version can last up to 12 days. It sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Both smartwatches have Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. Also, the key highlights are 24-hour BioTracker PPG, heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminders, sleep analysis, exercise tracking and more.

The fitness wearables can also showcase notifications, reminders, texts, and incoming calls. One can also use the watch for weather information on the go, music, and a built-in compass. The fitness smartwatches offer a total of 12 different sports mode. These include several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running, and workout.

Once the activity is finished, the smartwatch displays all the data collected like distance, pace, bpm range, laps, time per lap, and much more. It supports NFC, an air pressure sensor as well as GPS + GLONASS double positioning that ensures a highly accurate route track. With the company’s app, users can check their heart rate performance and other sports data.

Commenting on the launch Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami, said, “GTR has received great recognition for its design, technology and elegance at IFA 2019. This award-winning innovation is equipped with advanced functionality, outstanding design & display. With the launch of Amazfit GTR 47 Titanium and GTR 42 Glitter edition, we are setting the pace of revolution in the category and establishing a strong foothold in the smart wearable market. We aim to make our product line accessible to the masses across the fitness and fashion segment.”