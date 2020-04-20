Biometric and activity data-driven company Huami Corporation has announced a collaboration with China National Clinical Research Center of Respiratory Disease (NCRCRD) and Guangdong Nanshan Medical Innovation Research Institute led by Dr. Nanshan Zhong. The collaboration will work on building a smart wearable joint laboratory. The lab aims to help COVID-19 recover patients’ follow-up care and management through the NCRCRD big data platform. It will be based on Huami smart wearable technology and powerful computing algorithms. Moreover, the lab would jointly contribute to epidemics prediction and alert systems. Also Read - Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch official renders teased online ahead of CES 2020 launch

“With the collaboration among medical institutions, R&D institutions, and enterprises, we are excited to leverage our expertise in smart wearable technology to promote applied research and transformation achievements of respiratory health”, said Wang Huang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Huami Technology. Also Read - Huami launches Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 'Star Wars' Edition: Check price, features

Huami’s efforts against COVID-19

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Huami has continued the efforts of connecting health and technology. The company has donated medical supplies and devices worthy of 11.5 million RMB since the COVID-19 Epidemic breakout. Huami also develops a smartwatch for medical staff, featuring easing psychological distress in Wuhan, where the epidemic was first monitored. Also Read - Huami launches new Amazfit GTR smartwatches in India, price starts from Rs12,999

India is one of the significant markets for Huami Amazfit. The company is making constant contributions in the country since the outbreak of a pandemic. Huami even launched a #WorkForDoctors campaign to help hospitals across India with the necessary hygiene essentials supply. The company earlier has announced a donation of high-quality N95 masks and protective suits to multiple Hospitals for helping people fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the #WorkForDoctors campaign, the company aims to reach out to hospitals and doctors who are facing a shortage of masks and hygiene essentials. Whatsapp Helpline 91-85954 38550 is receiving constant queries and requests from various doctors across India. Huami has recently donated N95 masks to AIIMS New Delhi, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital New Delhi, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital New Delhi and Human Care Medical Charitable Trust among others.