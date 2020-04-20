comscore Huami to build smart-wearable joint lab; check details | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Huami to build smart-wearable joint lab to help recovered COVID-19 patients
News

Huami to build smart-wearable joint lab to help recovered COVID-19 patients

Wearables

The new joint lab with China National Clinical Research Center of Respiratory Disease (NCRCRD) will help Huami develop wearables that will help recovered COVID-19 patients with follow-ups.

  • Published: April 20, 2020 9:03 AM IST
Huami Amazfit GTR Review 4

Biometric and activity data-driven company Huami Corporation has announced a collaboration with China National Clinical Research Center of Respiratory Disease (NCRCRD) and Guangdong Nanshan Medical Innovation Research Institute led by Dr. Nanshan Zhong. The collaboration will work on building a smart wearable joint laboratory. The lab aims to help COVID-19 recover patients’ follow-up care and management through the NCRCRD big data platform. It will be based on Huami smart wearable technology and powerful computing algorithms. Moreover, the lab would jointly contribute to epidemics prediction and alert systems. Also Read - Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch official renders teased online ahead of CES 2020 launch

“With the collaboration among medical institutions, R&D institutions, and enterprises, we are excited to leverage our expertise in smart wearable technology to promote applied research and transformation achievements of respiratory health”, said Wang Huang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Huami Technology. Also Read - Huami launches Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 'Star Wars' Edition: Check price, features

Watch: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Huami’s efforts against COVID-19

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Huami has continued the efforts of connecting health and technology. The company has donated medical supplies and devices worthy of 11.5 million RMB since the COVID-19 Epidemic breakout. Huami also develops a smartwatch for medical staff, featuring easing psychological distress in Wuhan, where the epidemic was first monitored. Also Read - Huami launches new Amazfit GTR smartwatches in India, price starts from Rs12,999

India is one of the significant markets for Huami Amazfit. The company is making constant contributions in the country since the outbreak of a pandemic. Huami even launched a #WorkForDoctors campaign to help hospitals across India with the necessary hygiene essentials supply. The company earlier has announced a donation of high-quality N95 masks and protective suits to multiple Hospitals for helping people fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazfit X concept smartwatch to hit Indiegogo in early April: Everything you need to know

Also Read

Amazfit X concept smartwatch to hit Indiegogo in early April: Everything you need to know

Through the #WorkForDoctors campaign, the company aims to reach out to hospitals and doctors who are facing a shortage of masks and hygiene essentials. Whatsapp Helpline 91-85954 38550 is receiving constant queries and requests from various doctors across India. Huami has recently donated N95 masks to AIIMS New Delhi, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital New Delhi, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital New Delhi and Human Care Medical Charitable Trust among others.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2020 9:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card
News
Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card
Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Features

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Facebook set to launch its gaming app today: Report

News

Facebook set to launch its gaming app today: Report

Huami to build smart-wearable joint lab

Wearables

Huami to build smart-wearable joint lab

LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset

News

LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card

Facebook set to launch its gaming app today: Report

LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset

Samsung pulls down bug-ridden Galaxy S20 Ultra update

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India officially revealed

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Related Topics

Related Stories

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Features

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works
Huami to build smart-wearable joint lab

Wearables

Huami to build smart-wearable joint lab
Lockdown 2.0: Government to continue ban on e-commerce operations

News

Lockdown 2.0: Government to continue ban on e-commerce operations
Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones

News

Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones
Google Wear OS update adds periodic hand-washing reminder

Wearables

Google Wear OS update adds periodic hand-washing reminder

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart ने स्मार्टफोन के लिए नए ऑर्डर लेना बंद किए, आज से शुरू होनी थी स्मार्टफोन की डिलीवरी

Aarogya Setu एप पर जल्द मिलेगा ई-पास फीचर

OnePlus के 10 मिनट में 10 घंटे का बैक अप देने वाले Bullets Wireless Z भारत में 1,999 रुपये में लॉन्च

OnePlus 8और OnePlus 8 Pro भारत में 41,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 9.3 PureView में मिलेगा अंडरडिस्प्ले सेल्फी कैमरा, जानिए कब हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card
News
Google Card under development, could challenge Apple Card
Facebook set to launch its gaming app today: Report

News

Facebook set to launch its gaming app today: Report
LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset

News

LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset
Samsung pulls down bug-ridden Galaxy S20 Ultra update

News

Samsung pulls down bug-ridden Galaxy S20 Ultra update
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India officially revealed

News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z price in India officially revealed