Huawei announces Watch Fit smartwatch, priced at $110

Huawei has officially announced its new smartwatch called Watch Fit. The device offers a health application of Huawei to control fitness data, as well as 12 types of quick exercises. The Huawei Watch Fit will go on sale in the United Arab Emirates from September 3 at a suggested price of $110 (around Rs. 8,100). Also Read - New Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant spotted on TENAA

Huawei Watch Fit specifications

The new wearable from the Chinese manufacturer has a 1.64-inch AMOLED screen with 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartwatch has an HD resolution of 280×456 pixels, 326PPI, and a screen that occupies 70% of the space in relation to the “body” of the device. On the left side of Watch Fit, there is a single on/off button. The watch also supports six new watches with an always-on screen that can display information even when the smartwatch is inactive. Also Read - Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

The 12 types of quick workouts include exercises, full-body stretching, abdominal workouts, and 44 demonstrations of standard movements. In addition, the device also offers 96 training modes, including 11 sports, such as running, swimming, and cycling. The personalized training mode allows the intensity to vary according to the user’s preferences. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro images and certification leaks

Huawei Watch Fit also has an integrated GPS sensor, 5ATM water protection, heart rate algorithm (with artificial intelligence), and new sensors that provide real-time metrics, training assessment, and guidance. The smartwatch also comes with a 6-axis IMU sensor (accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate optical, capacitive, and ambient light sensor).

Other features include 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) detection, and menstrual cycle trackers. It also has a Huawei TruSleep 2.0 app for sleep tracking and TruRelax to monitor the stress meter. The Huawei Watch Fit has up to 10 days of battery life, lasting seven days in heavy use and 12 hours in GPS mode.

Like any standard smartwatch, the device shows SMS messages, incoming calls, calendar events, and other social media applications. It also comes with music playback control apps, photos, phone finder, weather display, alarm, stopwatch, and even a flashlight. Huawei has not yet mentioned when and if Watch Fit will be available in other countries and regions.