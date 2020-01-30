Huawei has announced that its Band 4 fitness band will go on sale for the first time starting February 1, 2020. This wearable was recently launched in India. The company is giving a discount of Rs 100 on its Huawei Band 4, and you buy it for Rs 1,999. Huawei has also confirmed that this discount is available for a limited time period. The latest fitness band from the company comes with a continuous Heart Rate monitoring feature. Huawei claims that its wearable supports TruSeen 3.5 (heart rate) technology, and one will get accurate results.

Huawei Band 4 features

The Huawei Band 4 will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the company’s website. The fitness band comes in three colors, including Graphite Black. The fitness band cannot only monitor your heart rate, but also oxygen saturation, and sleeping patterns. Huawei says that the Band 4 fitness band offers a total of nine exercise modes, including Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor walk, and Indoor cycle. The list also includes the Outdoor cycle, Free training, Elliptical machine, Rowing machine, and Indoor walk. It is 50m water resistance.

The Huawei Band 4 fitness band has a sleep mode detector that can help identify six most common sleep-related issues. The company says the fitness wearable can help offer more than 200 potential solutions and suggestions for better sleep. Apart from these, the band supports smart identification of cold calls, remote shutter, a smart clock, and sedentary reminder alarms. There is also a phone finder functionality.

The device supports a built-in USB in-line charger, and a battery that Huawei claims can deliver up to 9 days of battery life on a single charge. The wearable comes with a color touch screen with 2.5D rounding at the edges and an oleophobic coating. The Huawei Band 4 offers support for 8 built-in colorful watch faces. Additionally, a total of 66 watch faces are also available from Huawei Watch Face Store.