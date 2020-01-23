Huawei has launched its latest Band 4 fitness band in India. The company’s sub-brand recently the Honor Band 5i fitness tracker in India. The new fitness wearable comes with a continuous Heart Rate monitoring feature. Huawei claims that with its TruSeen 3.5 (heart rate) technology, one will get accurate results. The Huawei Band 4 comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 in India.

The Huawei Band 4 will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the company’s website. The fitness band comes in three colors, including Graphite Black. The fitness band cannot only monitor your heart rate, but also oxygen saturation, and sleeping patterns. Huawei says that the Band 4 fitness band offers a total of nine exercise modes, including Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor walk, and Indoor cycle. The list also includes the Outdoor cycle, Free training, Elliptical machine, Rowing machine, and Indoor walk. It is 50m water resistance.

The Huawei Band 4 fitness band has a sleep mode detector that can help identify six most common sleep-related issues. The company says the fitness wearable can help offer more than 200 potential solutions and suggestions for better sleep. Apart from these, the band supports smart identification of cold calls, remote shutter, a smart clock, and sedentary reminder alarms. There is also a phone finder functionality.

The device supports a built-in USB in-line charger, and a battery that Huawei claims can deliver up to 9 days of battery life on a single charge. The wearable comes with a color touch screen with 2.5D rounding at the edges and an oleophobic coating. The Huawei Band 4 offers support for 8 built-in colorful watch faces. Additionally, a total of 66 watch faces are also available from Huawei Watch Face Store.

Commenting on the launch, a Huawei spokesperson said, “Today health and fitness have become of paramount importance as Indian consumers are getting increasingly conscious in this regard. We at Huawei have always believed in understanding the needs of our consumers and offering products and solutions that make difference to their lives. While we understand fitness remains a primary goal for consumers, we have also included several convenient features like music control, camera control and inclusion of multiple watch faces making the HUAWEI Band 4 a great overall companion. The Huawei Band 4 is a perfect blend of design aesthetics, cutting edge technology and fitness essentials, making it a truly perfect health companion.”