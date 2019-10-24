Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Huawei has just launched its latest fitness tracker in the international market. The new fitness tracker is known as the Huawei Band 4. As part of the announcement, the company shared press renders, specifications, pricing, and availability details. This announcement comes just days after its sub-brand Honor launched its Honor Band 5i. Talking a look at the Huawei Band 4, it looks like a re-branded version of the Honor Band 5i. Similar to most fitness trackers in the market, Huawei Band 4 comes with a rectangular screen.

Huawei Band 4 specifications

As per a report from GSMArena, the Huawei Band 4 comes with a 0.96-inch TFT rectangular screen. The display also comes with a 2.5D curved finish along with a 160×80 pixel resolution. Users can use this display to keep track of time, date, fitness, and app notifications. The company has also added a pill-shaped button at the bottom of the display to interact with the user interface. Talking about features, buyers can use Band 4 to monitor their heart rate and sleep. Other features include tracking activities including walking, running, and cycling.

The fitness band will also come with water resistance for up to 50 meters. Buyers need a smartphone running Android 4.4 KitKat or iOS 9 or later to sync data with the companion smartphone app. In terms of connectivity, users will get Bluetooth v4.2 for data sync and USB Type-A for charging. Huawei has not added NFC in the fitness band.

Digging further, users will get a 91mAh battery along with 7-9 days of battery backup. Interested buyers can choose from three new colors including Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, and Amber Sunrise. It is now available in Thailand, and Indonesia for sale for $32. The device will go on sale in China starting from November 1 for a price of just 199 RMB. This price amounts to just about Rs 2000 mark.