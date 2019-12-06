Huawei has just launched its latest fitness tracker in China, which is called Huawei Band 4 Pro. The Chinese smartphone maker launched this wearable alongside the Huawei Nova 6-series smartphones. According to a report by GizChina, the Band 4 Pro is similar to the existing Huawei Band 4 in terms of design and comes with a replaceable band.

Huawei has not announced whether the wearables will be rolled out globally. For now, it is restricted only to China. While Huawei has expanded wearables under its Honor sub-brand in India, there aren’t many Huawei wearables in the country.

Huawei Band 4 Pro: Features

The Huawei Band 4 Pro boasts a 0.95-inch rectangular AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels. The fitness tracker mounts a heart rate sensor, SpO2 blood oxygen saturation detection, and GPS. Similar to its predecessor, the new Band 4 Pro also supports 5ATM waterproofing and various fitness features to track user’s exercise and other activities like sleep monitoring, sports tracking, coaching among others.

The Huawei Band 4 Pro supports 11 different sports modes, including running, swimming, cycling, exercise bike, and others. The built-in GPS module also allows users to track the travel path without the need for a smartphone. The NFC module inside supports contactless payment, as well as travel and pass functions. The Band 4 Pro features new wallpapers, 100+ color dials, and 10 different watch faces. The company has also added a pill-shaped button at the bottom of the display to interact with the user interface.

Huawei claims that its new smart band can last up to 12 days in a single charge and when it runs out of juice, users can charge it up from its in-built USB-A port inside the strap. The Huawei Band 4 Pro is already up for pre-sale in China, and can be ordered for a price of 399 RMB, which is around Rs 4,100 in India. The product comes in three different color options, including Black, Red, and Golden pink.