Huawei Band 4 Pro renders surface online showing off color display

Huawei recently launched its Band 4 fitness tracker in the international market. Now, the company is soon expected to launch the successor to the Band 3 Pro as alleged images of the Band 4 Pro have surfaced online. The leaked renders suggest that the new band will offer a design similar to that of its predecessor. It could come with a similar form factor along with a silicon strap.

It is likely to feature a color AMOLED display with a touch-sensitive button. The leaked renders suggest that the Huawei Band 4 Pro will offer support for new wallpapers and 10 different watch faces. The Chinese brand is said to launch the fitness wearable in three color variants, including Black, Red, and Gold. It is likely to feature bezels all around the display.

The straps will reportedly be interchangeable. The fitness band is expected to offer a heart rate sensor as well. It is said to feature SpO2 meter to measure oxygen levels in the blood. The details regarding the rest of the specifications of Huawei Band 4 Pro are still under wraps. The device supports USB Type-A for charging, 91Mobiles reports.

Besides, the recently launched Huawei Band 4 comes with a 0.96-inch TFT rectangular screen. The display also comes with a 2.5D curved finish along with a 160×80 pixel resolution. Users can use this display to keep track of time, date, fitness, and app notifications. The company has also added a pill-shaped button at the bottom of the display to interact with the user interface.

Talking about features, buyers can use Band 4 to monitor their heart rate and sleep. Other features include tracking activities including walking, running, and cycling. The fitness band will also come with water resistance for up to 50 meters. Buyers need a smartphone running Android 4.4 KitKat or iOS 9 or later to sync data with the companion smartphone app.