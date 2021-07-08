Huawei Band 6 launched to take on Mi Band 5, brings SpO2 monitor at budget

Huawei after a hiatus has launched its latest fitness band, Huawei Band 6 in India. The company claims that the smart band has been “greatly enhanced in terms of health and fitness monitoring, design and battery life to provide a smartwatch-like experience at the friendlier price point.” Key features of the device include an AMOLED full-view display, 14 days of battery life, SpO2 monitoring, heart-rate monitoring, sleep quality monitoring and 96 sports modes. Also Read - Top tech news today: OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 10T, Poco F3 GT India launch confirmed, more

Huawei Band 6: Price in India

Huawei Band 6 is priced at Rs 4,490 and will be made available exclusively via Amazon India. The device will go on sale starting July 12. As a launch offer, customers purchasing the smart band between July 12 to July 14 will get a Huawei Mini Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 1,990 as a part of the bundle. The device will be offered in Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Forest Green colour options. Also Read - PS5 restock July 12, 2021: Price, sale details, how to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition

Huawei Band 6: Specifications

Huawei Band 6 sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED Full-View display with a resolution of 368×194 pixels and a 64 percent screen to body ratio. The company claims that the display on the Huawei Band 6 is 148 percent larger compared to its predecessor, the Huawei Band 4. Additionally, users will be able to access a slew of watch faces via the Huawei Watch Face Store. Also Read - Jio 5G service: Reliance Jio, Intel partner to develop 5G network for India

The band comes with support for features including Huawei’s TruSeen 4.0 24×7 heart rate monitoring, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring and TruRelax stress monitoring technology. It also comes with a SpO2 monitor, menstrual cycle tracking and 96 workout modes.

Huawei Band 6 comes with 5ATM water resistance (up to 50 metres) and Bluetooth 5.0 support. It is compatible with smartphones running Android 6.0 or later and iOS 9.0 or later.

The company claims that the Huawei Band 6 can last for up to two weeks on a single charge with typical usage, and up to 10 days with heavy usage. It also comes with support for fast charging, according to the company a 5-minute charge can provide customers with a battery life of up to two days.