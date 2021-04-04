Huawei Band 6 has been launched in Malaysia. It comes with an AMOLED display, over 96 workout modes, two-week battery life in addition to heart rate, sleep, SpO2, stress monitoring, and more features. The Huawei Band 6 has been unveiled in Malaysia as of now and there is no word whether it will be available in other markets anytime soon.

In Malaysia, the Huawei Band 6 is priced at RM 219, which is around Rs 3,800 on conversion. It can be bought in three colour options including Amber Sunrise, Forest Green, and Graphite Black. The Huawei Band 6 will go on sale on the company’s online store from April 4 in Malaysia.

Huawei Band 6 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED Full-View colour display with a resolution of 194×368 pixels and 282 ppi. Huawei says the screen on the new Band 6 is 148 percent larger than on its predecessor – the Band 4 that was launched in India in January last year.

The band comes with a silicone strap. More features include a battery life of up to two weeks in just five minutes of charging. It offers heart rate tracking as well, thanks to Huawei’s TruSeen 4.0 24×7 heart rate monitoring.

The Huawei Band 6 also includes the company’s TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring technology as well as TruRelax stress monitoring technology. SpO2 blood-oxygen saturation monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking features are included in Band 6 as well.

The Huawei Band 6 offers more than 96 workout modes including running, swimming, treadmill, rowing, elliptical, and more.

Huawei Band 6 will show users alerts for incoming calls and notifications from apps as well. Huawei Band 6 weighs 18 grams and measures 43×25.4×10.99mm. It is 5ATM water-resistant. In terms of connectivity, it supports Bluetooth v5.0. The Huawei Band 6 is compatible with devices running Android 6.0 or later and iOS 9.0 or later.