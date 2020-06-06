Huawei edges past Samsung in smartwatch race

Huawei smartwatches have gained popularity all across the globe. The company has now gone to the second position in the global wearable market. As per the IDC report, 16.9 million smartwatches have been shipped in Q1 2020. Apple leads the segment with 4.5 million units of Apple Watch shipped during this period. Right behind Apple is Huawei, which had seen decent demand for its product. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2e with SpO2 monitoring, two weeks battery life launched in India: Price, Features

The Chinese giant had shipped 2.6 million units in Q1 2020, growth of over 100 percent compared to last year. The steady increase in its shipment has also resulted in climb up the market share charts. Huawei now sits behind Apple with 15.2 percent market share for smartwatches. While the iPhone maker still holds strong lead with 26.8 percent market share under its name.

Huawei's growth has come at the cost of Samsung's step down the market. The South Korean giant managed to sell just 1.8 million during the period. Because of which, Samsung now has a market share of 10.8 percent for smartwatches.

IDC says that globally over 72 million units of wearables were shipped in Q1 2020. The wearable segment includes earwear, smartwatch and fitness bands. After Samsung, you have Garmin with 1.3 million units and Huami with 1 million units shipped.

Huawei grows in multiple countries

The report says Huawei has benefitted from its growth in China, Europe and Asian markets like India. The company added the Watch GT 2e to its smart product lineup in India recently. The wearable is a superlative update to the original Watch GT 2. However, it is cheaper than the original model and boasts of a sportier look at the same time.

The smartwatch from Huawei features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display but its design looks impressive. It comes comes with a total of 100 different workout modes and includes dedicated 15 professional workout modes. This includes 8 outdoor activities and 7 indoor activities. The battery life on the wearable is rated for up to two weeks. The smartwatch also supports SpO2 monitoring alongside heart rate monitoring and TruSleep 2.0.