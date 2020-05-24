comscore Huawei files trademark for Mate Watch brand in China | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Huawei files trademark for Mate Watch brand; hinting at launch of premium smartwatch
News

Huawei files trademark for Mate Watch brand; hinting at launch of premium smartwatch

Wearables

The new Mate Watch could likely make its debut alongside the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 series later this year.

  • Updated: May 24, 2020 5:50 PM IST
Huawei Watch GT 2 Review 6

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Even with all the problems at hand, Huawei does not seem to stop. The company refuses to give up and has begun preparations to expand the Huawei Mate lineup with a new category of devices. The Chinese networking giant has applied for the patent of a new smartwatch called “Mate Watch”. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch now available via Flipkart and Amazon India

The patent is filed under “International trademark classification 9”. That includes PCs and other electronic gadgets, which could imply that it could be a smartwatch from the firm. The application filed in the database of authority for registration of trademarks drew attention to the source, MyFixGuide. Currently, the Huawei Mate line includes flagship smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy Z 5G spotted on Geekbench ahead of May 24 launch; check details

Huawei Mate Watch: What to expect

In January, Huawei also registered the MatePod brand, under which the company can begin to produce wireless headphones. Hence, under the brand name Huawei Mate Watch, it will likely release new smartwatches. It is not clear how the Huawei Mate Watch can differ from the Watch GT series’s devices. It may be a completely new flagship watch series, but it can also be a simple continuation of the Watch GT series. Also Read - Huawei Freebuds 3 with active noise cancellation now available in India: Price, Features

The company launched the new version of the Watch GT2e on the market last April. While the top model, Watch GT 2, was released in October with two different sizes, 42mm and 46mm. Hence, the upcoming smartwatch can only mean two things. It could be a completely new, premium device that will complement the current set or replace the existing Watch GT series.

Huawei Watch GT 2e with SpO2 monitoring, two weeks battery life launched in India: Price, Features

Also Read

Huawei Watch GT 2e with SpO2 monitoring, two weeks battery life launched in India: Price, Features

For the time being, the Chinese smartphone maker has not officially commented on the matter. Therefore, any details about it, are scarce at the moment. Since the company may have registered the name “Mate Watch” just to prevent other brands from using it. Also, the new mate smartwatch could likely make its debut alongside the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 series later this year.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 24, 2020 5:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 24, 2020 5:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched with Bluetooth 5, 30W speakers
News
Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched with Bluetooth 5, 30W speakers
Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more

News

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

News

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

News

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Xiaomi MIJIA portable washing machines to launch on May 25

Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched with Bluetooth 5, 30W speakers

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei files trademark for Mate Watch brand; hinting at launch of premium smartwatch

Wearables

Huawei files trademark for Mate Watch brand; hinting at launch of premium smartwatch
Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones

News

Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones
Huawei Watch GT 2e now available via Flipkart, Amazon India

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2e now available via Flipkart, Amazon India
Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने पेश किया नया रिचार्ज प्लान, 6 महीने तक मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं

इस तरह से फ्री में बढ़ा सकते हैं अपने आईफोन की बैटरी लाइफ

Oppo Reno 4 स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर आई सामने, मिल सकते हैं ये खास फीचर

ROG Phone 3 और ASUS Zenfone 7 स्मार्टफोन जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

नेटफ्लिक्स ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, लोगों के पैसे बचाने के लिए उठाया ये कदम

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Xiaomi MIJIA portable washing machines to launch on May 25
News
Xiaomi MIJIA portable washing machines to launch on May 25
Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched with Bluetooth 5, 30W speakers

News

Xiaomi Redmi TV Soundbar launched with Bluetooth 5, 30W speakers
Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more

News

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more
Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display
Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

News

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1