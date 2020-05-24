Even with all the problems at hand, Huawei does not seem to stop. The company refuses to give up and has begun preparations to expand the Huawei Mate lineup with a new category of devices. The Chinese networking giant has applied for the patent of a new smartwatch called “Mate Watch”. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch now available via Flipkart and Amazon India

The patent is filed under “International trademark classification 9”. That includes PCs and other electronic gadgets, which could imply that it could be a smartwatch from the firm. The application filed in the database of authority for registration of trademarks drew attention to the source, MyFixGuide. Currently, the Huawei Mate line includes flagship smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy Z 5G spotted on Geekbench ahead of May 24 launch; check details

Huawei Mate Watch: What to expect

In January, Huawei also registered the MatePod brand, under which the company can begin to produce wireless headphones. Hence, under the brand name Huawei Mate Watch, it will likely release new smartwatches. It is not clear how the Huawei Mate Watch can differ from the Watch GT series’s devices. It may be a completely new flagship watch series, but it can also be a simple continuation of the Watch GT series. Also Read - Huawei Freebuds 3 with active noise cancellation now available in India: Price, Features

The company launched the new version of the Watch GT2e on the market last April. While the top model, Watch GT 2, was released in October with two different sizes, 42mm and 46mm. Hence, the upcoming smartwatch can only mean two things. It could be a completely new, premium device that will complement the current set or replace the existing Watch GT series.

For the time being, the Chinese smartphone maker has not officially commented on the matter. Therefore, any details about it, are scarce at the moment. Since the company may have registered the name “Mate Watch” just to prevent other brands from using it. Also, the new mate smartwatch could likely make its debut alongside the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 series later this year.