Huawei FreeBuds 3 gets a new Red color option in China

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei has launched a new color variant of its Huawei FreeBuds 3 truly wireless headphones. It announced the new color option alongside the launch of Huawei Nova 6-series in China yesterday. These headphones stand out for its TWS Open-fit hearing that supports both noise reduction in calls also with active and real-time noise cancellation. These premium earphones eliminate wind noise by 94 percent when listening to music, even if you are moving at 22 km/hour. Its latency is extremely low, being imperceptible to the human.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 wireless pair of earphones run on Kirin A1 chipset. Its chip is capable of dynamically identifying frequency bands affected by the 2.4GHz signal, Wi-Fi and thus jumping to a free channel. This allows users to quickly adapt to environmental changes and achieve interference-proof capabilities.

For its part, the new FreeBuds 3 has Huawei exclusive dual channel isochronous Bluetooth that allows them to provide real stereo sound and dual sync transmission mode that maintains ultra-low latency levels under 190ms.

Digging further in the specifications, Huawei has added 14.2mm dynamic drivers on the earphones along with touch-capacitive controls. FreeBuds 3 comes with an active noise cancellation feature and Bluetooth 5.1, similar to the AirPods Pro. It also comes with some advanced features such as pop-up and pair, wearing detection. However, the use of this feature is only limited to EMUI 10-powered devices.

The earbuds come with a 30mAh battery per earbud and 410mAh capacity in the case. Taking about charging speeds, buyers can use 6W USB Type-C cable or Qi Wireless charging with 2W charge speed. It will offer 4 hours of playback time on one charge and up to 20 hours of playback time in total with the case. The new Red color of the TWS Huawei FreeBuds 3 headphones will be available for purchase in China starting from December 12, at RMB 1199 (approximately Rs 12,200).