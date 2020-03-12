Huawei is set to launch its truly wireless earbuds in India this month. According to a leak, the Chinese technology giant is preparing to introduce Huawei Freebuds 3 in India this month. The exact launch date of this new earbuds are not known yet. When it becomes official, the Huawei Freebuds 3 will be the only open-fit active noise cancellation wireless earbuds in the market. With the true wireless earbuds, Huawei will compete with Apple AirPods, Jabra Elite 75t and Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in India.

Huawei Freebuds 3 to launch in India this month

Huawei is offering the Freebuds 3 in three different colors globally. It comes in carbon black, ceramic white and red colors. The Freebuds 3 support 6W wired USB Type-C charging and 2W Qi wireless charging as well. The company claims that the earbuds take one hour for charging in the case. The charging case itself takes an hour to full charge. In terms of battery life, each earbud packs a 30mAh battery while the charging case houses another 410mAh battery.

Huawei Freebuds 3 support four hours of playback on single charge and 20 hours of additional playback via the charging case. The true wireless earbuds weigh about 57 grams with the charging case weighing 48 grams and each earbuds weighing about 4.5 grams. The Freebuds 3 also includes Kirin A1 chipset with Bluetooth 5.1 that enables quick pairing with Huawei smartphones. For pop-up and pair function, you will need a smartphone that runs EMUI 10 or above.

Other features include wearing detection and double-tap control. The earbuds themselves pack a 14.2mm dynamic driver. These earbuds are designed similar to Apple AirPods and offer noise cancellation as well. Back in November, Huawei had confirmed that it will the TWS earbuds in India. Now, leakster Ishan Agarwal has confirmed that the launch will happen this month. In China, the earbuds are priced at RMB 1,199 and we might see it launch at under Rs 15,000.