Huawei Kirin A1 chip to reportedly launch in India this week

Huawei is looking to unveil “A New Ecosystem Experience in India” on November 14. The press invites are out, and they hint at a range of wearable devices such as a smartwatch, truly wireless earbuds and more. Now, reports indicate that an “exclusive briefing” is taking place for the launch of Huawei Kirin A1 chipset.

According to a report on 91Mobiles, Huawei is looking to introduce its range of wearable devices in India that will be powered by the chipset. The Kirin A1 is the world’s first SoC with support for Bluetooth 5.1 and Bluetooth LE 5.1. The chipset was announced back in September 2019 at IFA.

Huawei devices powered by Kirin A1

The Kirin A1 chip powers the latest Watch GT 2 smartwatch and FreeBuds 3 truly wireless earbuds. According to the report, both the products are set to debut in India later this month. Huawei claims that the A1 chip is smaller than H1 chip. It also offers 30 percent higher performance, while consuming 50 percent lower power.

The chipset also allows for dual-channel Bluetooth data transmission technology, stable connection with anti-jamming ability and lower latency. It is also touted to offer faster Bluetooth transmission speed in real-time (up to 6.5Mbps) along with Bluetooth ultra high definition audio (BT-UHD) output (up to 2.3Mbps).

The FreeBuds 3 come with active noise cancelling feature. The circular charging case bundled with the headphones can extend its battery life by up to 4 hours. The Watch GT 2, on the other hand, comes with a circular OLED display, 46mm and 42mm dial sizes, and an impressive battery life of up to 14 days.