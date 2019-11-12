comscore Huawei Kirin A1 chip to reportedly launch in India this week
News

Huawei Kirin A1 chip to reportedly launch in India this week; Watch GT 2, FreeBuds 3 to follow next

Wearables

The Huawei Kirin A1 chip is specially made for wearables and earbuds. It powers the FreeBuds 3 and Watch GT 2 devices.

  Published: November 12, 2019 5:23 PM IST
Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3

Huawei is looking to unveil “A New Ecosystem Experience in India” on November 14. The press invites are out, and they hint at a range of wearable devices such as a smartwatch, truly wireless earbuds and more. Now, reports indicate that an “exclusive briefing” is taking place for the launch of Huawei Kirin A1 chipset.

According to a report on 91Mobiles, Huawei is looking to introduce its range of wearable devices in India that will be powered by the chipset. The Kirin A1 is the world’s first SoC with support for Bluetooth 5.1 and Bluetooth LE 5.1. The chipset was announced back in September 2019 at IFA.

Huawei devices powered by Kirin A1

The Kirin A1 chip powers the latest Watch GT 2 smartwatch and FreeBuds 3 truly wireless earbuds. According to the report, both the products are set to debut in India later this month. Huawei claims that the A1 chip is smaller than H1 chip. It also offers 30 percent higher performance, while consuming 50 percent lower power.

The chipset also allows for dual-channel Bluetooth data transmission technology, stable connection with anti-jamming ability and lower latency. It is also touted to offer faster Bluetooth transmission speed in real-time (up to 6.5Mbps) along with Bluetooth ultra high definition audio (BT-UHD) output (up to 2.3Mbps).

The FreeBuds 3 come with active noise cancelling feature. The circular charging case bundled with the headphones can extend its battery life by up to 4 hours. The Watch GT 2, on the other hand, comes with a circular OLED display, 46mm and 42mm dial sizes, and an impressive battery life of up to 14 days.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: November 12, 2019 5:23 PM IST

Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more
News
Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more
Huawei Kirin A1 chip to reportedly launch in India this week

Wearables

Huawei Kirin A1 chip to reportedly launch in India this week

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming and SouL to be global participants

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming and SouL to be global participants

TRAI finishes testing interoperable set-top boxes, public roll out expected soon

News

TRAI finishes testing interoperable set-top boxes, public roll out expected soon

HP Elite Dragonfly ultra-light premium convertible notebook launched in India for Rs 1.5 Lakh

Laptops

HP Elite Dragonfly ultra-light premium convertible notebook launched in India for Rs 1.5 Lakh

Huawei Kirin A1 chip to reportedly launch in India this week

Wearables

Huawei Kirin A1 chip to reportedly launch in India this week
Honor V30 launch confirmed for November 26, will feature a pill-shaped cutout

News

Honor V30 launch confirmed for November 26, will feature a pill-shaped cutout
Huawei P30 Series gets stable EMUI 10 update based on Android 10

News

Huawei P30 Series gets stable EMUI 10 update based on Android 10
MediaTek to announce a 5G chipset on November 26

News

MediaTek to announce a 5G chipset on November 26
Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

News

Disney+ video streaming service pricing in India spotted
News
Disney+ video streaming service pricing in India spotted
Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more

News

Realme 5, Realme 2 Pro software updates rolling out with dark mode and more
TRAI finishes testing interoperable set-top boxes, public roll out expected soon

News

TRAI finishes testing interoperable set-top boxes, public roll out expected soon
Apple iPhone users confuse Facebook app UI for a bug; details

News

Apple iPhone users confuse Facebook app UI for a bug; details
Samsung Galaxy A51 render shows punch-hole display and quad rear camera setup

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 render shows punch-hole display and quad rear camera setup