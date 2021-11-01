comscore Huawei launches an affordable smartwatch in India: Check price, features
Huawei launches an affordable smartwatch in India: Check price, features

Huawei has launched an affordable smartwatch called Huawei Watch Fit in the Indian market on Monday. The all new smartwatch comes at a price of Rs 8,990.

  Published: November 1, 2021 5:03 PM IST
Huawei has launched an affordable smartwatch called Huawei Watch Fit in the Indian market on Monday. The all new smartwatch comes at a price of Rs 8,990. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro to launch in India next week: Here's everything we know

The smartwatch will be available exclusively on Amazon for customers in India starting November 2 with several wrist strap colour options including sakura pink, isle blue, as well as graphite black. Also Read - Huawei P50, P50 Pro with OLED display, HarmonyOS launched: Price, features

As an introductory offer, consumers will get a free Huawei Mini Speaker with the purchase of Watch Fit till stocks last. Also Read - Huawei Band 6 launched to take on Mi Band 5, brings SpO2 monitor at budget

“With an aim to create greater awareness about wellbeing and fitness among our customers, we have launched our latest smartwatch, Huawei Watch Fit in India,” Huawei India Rishi Consumer Business Group Vice President Kishor Gupta said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the smartwatch comes with a rounded rectangular face that comes with a 1.64-inch AMOLED HD display.

The smartwatch comes with approximately 130+ different watch face styles. It also comes with 12 animated fitness courses and 44 standardised fitness exercises built-in to give users free one-on-one personal training.

It supports 96 workout modes with advanced data tracking. Eleven of the professional workout modes cover the most popular exercise types, including running, walking, cycling, swimming and more. A further 85 workout modes, including fitness training, dancing, ball games, water sports, winter sports and extreme sports, ensure consumers are covered no matter how niche their athletic interests are.

In addition, the smartwatch comes with heart rate, sleep, menstrual cycle and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring to address consumers’ increasing consciousness of their personal health data.

Huawei’s proprietary TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology allows the watch to support intelligent background heart rate monitoring, while Huawei TruSleep 2.0 delivers sleep stage monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep respiration quality and big data analysis, the company claims.

(Inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: November 1, 2021 5:03 PM IST

