Huawei launches Watch GT 2e and Watch GT 2 Champagne Gold variant

Chinese tech company Huawei today unveiled a new addition to its Watch GT 2 series, the Huawei Watch GT 2e. The new smart watch features 100 workout tracking modes ranging from traditional sports to more trendy forms of exercise. For the first time, Huawei has introduced a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature to the WATCH GT 2e. Huawei claims that the smartwatch is supported by a two-week long battery life. The new smart watch also supports heart rate monitoring, abnormal heart rate reminders, pressure level and sleep monitoring features that allow users to understand their health status in real time.

Additionally, Huawei Watch GT 2e improved the design with a concealed crown that goes with the watch body to add an extra flourish. The color variants include Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White. It has been priced at €199, but the date of availability has not been shared yet. For the Huawei Watch GT 2 42mm Series, Huawei also announced a new Champagne Gold case variant with straps in two new colourways, Frosty White and Chestnut Red. The new Huawei Watch GT 2 42mm also brings a cycle tracking feature catered for female users. The Watch GT 2 42mm new launches have been priced at €229 with the higher variant at €249.

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Specifications

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display supporting a Retina-grade high resolution. Whether you are into mainstream sports or something a little more experimental, you can enjoy the unique perks offered through various tracking modes on the Huawei Watch GT 2e.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e supports 15 professional sport modes and seven indoor activities. Huawei Watch GT 2e has six professional sport modes. The smartwatch can store around 500 mp3 songs. It is equipped with Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chip to provide a two-week battery life.

Huawei has spiced things up with its new watch faces that include new motion watch faces. Additionally, the new dual time zone theme helps users to stay connected with friends, family and colleagues around the world. The multi-functional watch face allows the user to customise whatever settings they want, such as selecting what important reminders to receive during the day. If users want the watch to be uniquely theirs, they can simply choose a photo from an album to be displayed on the watch face.

