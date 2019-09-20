Chinese smartphone giant Huawei has launched the latest version of its smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT 2. It launched the smartwatch along with its flagship smartphone lineup, the Mate 30 series, at a launch event in Munich. Additionally, the company also launched its Huawei FreeBuds 3 wireless earphones with noise cancellation. The company shared specifications, pricing and availability details of the smartwatch and wireless earbuds at the event. Talking about availability, both the products will go on sale in October 2019.

Huawei Watch GT 2 details

First up, let’s cover the details about Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch. The company has launched two different sizes. The first is a 46mm at about 41 grams, and the second is the 42mm at about 29 grams. The case of the watch is made from stainless steel, and it will be available in multiple colors. Talking about the display size, the 46mm watch comes with 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454×454 resolution. The 42mm watch features a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display with 390×390 pixels resolution.

Huawei has opted for its in-house Kirin A1 SoC to power the Watch GT 2 series. Both variants come with GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, 5ATM water-resistance and more. It also features optical heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, ambient light, air pressure, and capacitive sensors. In terms of the software, the wearable will run LiteOS instead of Google Wear OS. Contrary to past reports, Huawei confirmed that the Watch GT 2 series will come with a built-in microphone and speaker so users can attend calls. However, users need to ensure that their smartphone is within 150 meters of the watch.

Given that it is a smartwatch, it will be able to display all your app notifications. It supports devices running Android 4.4 or up or iOS version 9.0 or up. In terms of design, the watch looks similar to the traditional watch designs that we have seen in the past along with a power and function button. Users can track up to 15 types of workout modes with support for gym machines and more. Talking about the battery, the 46mm one will provide about 14 days and 42mm will offer seven days backup.

Pricing, different styles and more

The 46mm variant for the Huawei Watch GT 2 is priced at €249 (approximately Rs 19,600), while the 42mm variant sits at €229 (approximately Rs 18,000). Talking about different styles, the 46mm is available in Sports Edition, Classic Edition, and Elite Edition. The 42mm smartwatch is available in Sports Edition, Classic Edition, and Elegant Edition. Users can select from Titanium Grey Metal Orange Fluoroelastomer, Brown Leather, and Black Fluoroelastomer straps for 46mm variant.

Users with 42mm watch will get to choose from Khaki Leather, Cyan Fluoroelastomer, Rose Gold Milanese, and Black Fluoroelastomer Straps. The smartwatch is available in 8 different colors. In terms of software, the smartwatch comes with support for Bluetooth calling, in-device music with a capacity to store about 500 songs in the device, TruSleep 2.0 and TruRelax pressure monitoring and stress measurement. The company clarified that the watch will also come with an always-on display.

Huawei FreeBuds 3 details

The third product to launch at the event is the Huawei FreeBuds 3 wireless pair of earphones. Similar to the Watch GT 2, these will also run on Kirin A1 chipset. Digging further in the specifications, Huawei has added 14.2mm dynamic drivers on the earphones along with touch-capacitive controls. FreeBuds 3 also comes with active noise cancellation as mentioned above. It will also come with some advanced features such as pop-up and pair and wearing detection. However, both of these will be limited to EMUI 10-powered devices.

The earbuds come with 30mAh battery per earbud and 410mAh capacity in the case. Taking about charging speeds, buyers can use USB Type-C 6W or Qi Wireless charging with 2W charge speed. It will offer 4 hours of playback time on one charge and up to 20 hours of playback time in total with the case. The company has priced the product at €179 (approximately Rs 14,000), and buyers can choose from two colors including Carbon Black, and Ceramic White.