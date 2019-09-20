comscore Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 launched; specifications and price
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 launched along with the Mate 30 series
News

Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 launched along with the Mate 30 series

Wearables

Huawei shared specifications, pricing and availability details of the smartwatch and wireless earbuds. Talking about availability, both the products will go on sale in October 2019.

  • Published: September 20, 2019 9:03 AM IST
Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei has launched the latest version of its smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT 2. It launched the smartwatch along with its flagship smartphone lineup, the Mate 30 series, at a launch event in Munich. Additionally, the company also launched its Huawei FreeBuds 3 wireless earphones with noise cancellation. The company shared specifications, pricing and availability details of the smartwatch and wireless earbuds at the event. Talking about availability, both the products will go on sale in October 2019.

Huawei Watch GT 2 details

First up, let’s cover the details about Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch. The company has launched two different sizes. The first is a 46mm at about 41 grams, and the second is the 42mm at about 29 grams. The case of the watch is made from stainless steel, and it will be available in multiple colors. Talking about the display size, the 46mm watch comes with 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454×454 resolution. The 42mm watch features a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display with 390×390 pixels resolution.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro launched with dual 40-megapixel camera, Kirin 990 5G SoC; Mate 30 tags along

Also Read

Huawei Mate 30 Pro launched with dual 40-megapixel camera, Kirin 990 5G SoC; Mate 30 tags along

Huawei has opted for its in-house Kirin A1 SoC to power the Watch GT 2 series. Both variants come with GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, 5ATM water-resistance and more. It also features optical heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, ambient light, air pressure, and capacitive sensors. In terms of the software, the wearable will run LiteOS instead of Google Wear OS. Contrary to past reports, Huawei confirmed that the Watch GT 2 series will come with a built-in microphone and speaker so users can attend calls. However, users need to ensure that their smartphone is within 150 meters of the watch.

Given that it is a smartwatch, it will be able to display all your app notifications. It supports devices running Android 4.4 or up or iOS version 9.0 or up. In terms of design, the watch looks similar to the traditional watch designs that we have seen in the past along with a power and function button. Users can track up to 15 types of workout modes with support for gym machines and more. Talking about the battery, the 46mm one will provide about 14 days and 42mm will offer seven days backup.

Pricing, different styles and more

The 46mm variant for the Huawei Watch GT 2 is priced at €249 (approximately Rs 19,600), while the 42mm variant sits at €229 (approximately Rs 18,000). Talking about different styles, the 46mm is available in Sports Edition, Classic Edition, and Elite Edition. The 42mm smartwatch is available in Sports Edition, Classic Edition, and Elegant Edition. Users can select from Titanium Grey Metal Orange Fluoroelastomer, Brown Leather, and Black Fluoroelastomer straps for 46mm variant.

Huawei Watch GT 2 2

Users with 42mm watch will get to choose from Khaki Leather, Cyan Fluoroelastomer, Rose Gold Milanese, and Black Fluoroelastomer Straps. The smartwatch is available in 8 different colors. In terms of software, the smartwatch comes with support for Bluetooth calling, in-device music with a capacity to store about 500 songs in the device, TruSleep 2.0 and TruRelax pressure monitoring and stress measurement. The company clarified that the watch will also come with an always-on display.

Huawei FreeBuds 3 details

The third product to launch at the event is the Huawei FreeBuds 3 wireless pair of earphones. Similar to the Watch GT 2, these will also run on Kirin A1 chipset. Digging further in the specifications, Huawei has added 14.2mm dynamic drivers on the earphones along with touch-capacitive controls. FreeBuds 3 also comes with active noise cancellation as mentioned above. It will also come with some advanced features such as pop-up and pair and wearing detection. However, both of these will be limited to EMUI 10-powered devices.

Huawei Freebuds 3

The earbuds come with 30mAh battery per earbud and 410mAh capacity in the case. Taking about charging speeds, buyers can use USB Type-C 6W or Qi Wireless charging with 2W charge speed. It will offer 4 hours of playback time on one charge and up to 20 hours of playback time in total with the case. The company has priced the product at €179 (approximately Rs 14,000), and buyers can choose from two colors including Carbon Black, and Ceramic White.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 9:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 2 Review
Review
Oppo Reno 2 Review
6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

Gaming

6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

News

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

Huawei Vision TV launched with Harmony OS

Smart TVs

Huawei Vision TV launched with Harmony OS

Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 launched

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 launched

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launched with Kirin 990 SoC

Google unveils multiple products at 'Google for India' 2019 conference

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Vision TV launched with Harmony OS

Smart TVs

Huawei Vision TV launched with Harmony OS
Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 launched

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3 launched
Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched

News

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launched with Kirin 990 SoC

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launched with Kirin 990 SoC
Huawei Mate 30, Watch GT 2, Huawei TV to launch today

News

Huawei Mate 30, Watch GT 2, Huawei TV to launch today

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Watch GT 2 Smartwatch और FreeBuds 3 वायरलैस ईयरबड्स हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile ने 10 से 16 सितंबर के बीच इन चीटर्स को 10 साल तक के लिए किया बैन, अब ये चीटर्स नहीं खेल पाएंगे PUBG

Oppo Reno 2 की सेल शुरू, Amazon और Flipkart के साथ ऑफलाइन भी खरीदें

Vivo V17 Pro आज ड्यूल पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखे लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Best Earphone Under 500 : पांच सौ रुपये से कम कीमत में ये हैं बेस्ट इयरफोन


News

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today
News
Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today
Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications

News

Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications
Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched

News

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launched with Kirin 990 SoC

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launched with Kirin 990 SoC
Google unveils multiple products at 'Google for India' 2019 conference

News

Google unveils multiple products at 'Google for India' 2019 conference