Huawei Watch GT 2 confirmed to launch in India on December 5

Huawei has now confirmed that it’ll launch the Watch GT 2 smartwatch in India on December 5. Earlier, the ‘Notify Me’ page listing had went live on Flipkart and Amazon India suggesting that both e-commerce platforms will be selling the device in India. The Huawei Watch GT 2 was originally launched in Europe in September this year. It comes with a 14-day battery life and heart rate tracking feature as the biggest USP.

In European market, Huawei Watch GT 2 comes with a price tag of €229 (approximately Rs 18,000). This price is for the 42mm variant of the smartwatch, and Huawei also launched it in a 46mm variant, which is priced at €249 (approximately Rs 19,600). We feel that India prices are likely to remain closer to these, but for that, you’ll have to wait for the official December 5 India launch.

Huawei Watch GT 2 features

The Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch comes in two different sizes. The first is a 46mm at about 41 grams, and the second is the 42mm at about 29 grams. The case of the watch is made from stainless steel, and it will be available in multiple colors. Talking about the display size, the 46mm watch comes with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454×454 resolution.

The 42mm watch features a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display with 390×390 pixels resolution. The company has opted for its in-house Kirin A1 SoC to power the Watch GT 2 series. Both variants come with GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, 5ATM water-resistance and more. It also features optical heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, ambient light, air pressure, and capacitive sensors. Users can track up to 15 types of workout modes with support for gym machines and more. Talking about the battery, the 46mm one will provide about 14 days and 42mm will offer seven days backup.

Watch Video: Top 5 Fitness Trackers

In terms of the software, the wearable will run LiteOS instead of Google Wear OS. Contrary to past reports, Huawei confirmed that the Watch GT 2 series will come with a built-in microphone and speaker so users can attend calls. However, users need to ensure that their smartphone is within 150 meters of the watch. It is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or up or iOS version 9.0 or up.