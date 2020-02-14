comscore Huawei Watch GT 2 gets new software update in India | BGR India
Huawei Watch GT 2 gets new software update in India; adds new watch faces

Huawei Watch GT 2 is getting its first major update in the country. The update adds a number of new watch faces to the wearable.

  • Published: February 14, 2020 3:31 PM IST
Huawei Watch GT 2 Review 2

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Huawei Watch GT 2, the newest smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, is getting a new software update. The update being rolled out for the smartwatch in India bumps the version to 1.0.3.62. The 50.15MB is being rolled out for all Huawei Watch GT 2 users in the country. The update is being announced in the form of a push notification from the Huawei Health app. You can also manually check for the update by heading to the Health app >> Devices >> Huawei Watch GT 2 >> Firmware update >> Update.

In the changelog, Huawei Watch GT 2 is being mentioned to get 1.0.3.62 update released in January 2020. Huawei notes that the wearable needs to have at least 20 percent battery to update. If you own a Huawei Watch GT 2 then you will need to get the update package using the Health app on your phone. When you click Update, the downloaded package will be transferred to the wearable. After that, the wearable will start to install the package on the wearable.

This process is not straightforward but it does seem to maintain the connection between the wearable and the phone. The update does not bring any major feature changes to the wearable. However, it does add a number of default watch faces. It is important to note that Huawei Watch GT 2 does not let users add their own custom watch faces. As a result, you are left with whatever comes with the system. After updating to version 1.0.3.62, you will have more than 60 watch faces to choose from.

The changelog also reveals that Huawei is adding support for three languages – Croatian, Bulgarian and Slovenian. There is also an option to customize certain watch faces with this new update. Huawei Watch GT 2 was launched in December last year. The wearable is available starting at Rs 15,999 via Amazon India. The smart watch is aimed at those seeking fitness features without having to spend a lot of money.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2020 3:31 PM IST

