Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch may take place next month

It looks like Chinese electronics giant Huawei is looking at expanding its reach in the wearables market in India. The company revealed that it will launch Kirin A1-powered wearable devices in India next month. Huawei did not share the specifics as part of the announcement. Watch GT 2 is the only wearable currently in the market that sports Kirin A1 SoC. This likely means that the company could launch the Huawei Watch GT 2 next month. The company launched the wearable 2 months back in a lunch event in Paris with the Mate 30 series.

Huawei Watch GT 2 details

The company claims the smartwatch can provide a battery life of up to two weeks. This is possible because Kirin A1 SoC ensures “incredibly” low power consumption. It also comes with an advanced Bluetooth processing unit, a powerful audio processing unit, and an ultra-low-power application processor. In addition, the company has also added an independent power management unit as part of the SoC. The SoC also supports Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity with smartphones. Tornado Pan, the Country Manager at Huawei Consumer Business Group also issued a statement as part of the announcement.

Pan stated, “The Kirin A1 is a very powerful chipset and is anticipated to bring in a paradigm shift in India’s wearable market.” He went to add, “In line with our legacy of eliminating consumer pain points, products powered by this chipset will provide unparalleled performance, power efficiency, and connectivity.”

Kirin A1 also enables users to enjoy their exercise routines safely and better their performance, by leveraging enhanced data quality. Talking about the Watch GT 2, we get features like Bluetooth calling in the 46 mm series and in-device music. Other features also include Message Notification, TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, and TruRelax pressure monitoring.

As per IDC, the Indian wearable market grew 30.9 percent quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter of 2019. It is also the third-largest wearables market in the world after China and the US. Huawei is likely to take on other wearables in the market including the Apple Watch with the Watch GT 2.

