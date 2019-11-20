comscore Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch: Expected prices, features and more
The Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch is likely to place in the first week of December as per a leak. The smartwatch first launched alongside the Huawei Mate 30 series in Paris earlier this year.

  • Updated: November 20, 2019 3:49 PM IST
It is no secret that Huawei is planning on launching a few wearables in India in the coming weeks. The company revealed as much during the announcement of its Kirin A1 SoC. The chipset built specifically for wearables is the world’s first SoC to support Bluetooth 5.1 and Bluetooth LE 5.1. While there is no official word yet, a leak allegedly reveals the Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch date.

As per leakster Ishan Agarwal, Huawei plans to launch the Watch GT 2 in India sometime during the first week of December. He further claims that the Watch will be available in both variants – 42mm and 46mm. It is worth recapping that Huawei’s latest wearable launched alongside the Mate 30 series in Paris earlier this year.

A further report by GSMArena claims that Huawei will be launching another wearable at the same time. These will be FreeBuds 3, which are essentially Huawei’s answer to the Apple AirPods Pro. The noise cancelling wireless earbuds too were announced alongside the Mate 30 series.

The 42mm Watch GT 2 features a 1.2-inch circular AMOED display with 390×390 pixels resolution. The 46mm variant, on the other hand, features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454×454 pixels resolution. In terms of pricing, the 46mm Watch GT 2 variant costs €249 (approximately Rs 19,600). The 42mm variant costs €229 (approximately Rs 18,000).

The smartwatch is powered by the new Kirin A1 SoC, and both variants feature GPS, Bluetooth, and 5ATM water resistance. There’s also an optical heart-rate monitor among other sensors. The smartwatch is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or up or iOS version 9.0 or up.

As for the FreeBuds 3, they cost €179 (approximately Rs 14,000). Buyers can choose from color options, including Carbon Black and Ceramic White. The Kirin A1 powered wireless earphones feature 14.2mm dynamic drivers along with touch-capacitive controls. There’s also support for noise cancellation. The earbuds come with 30mAh battery per earbud and 410mAh capacity in the case.

  • Published Date: November 20, 2019 3:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 20, 2019 3:49 PM IST

