The Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch has been launched in India. The smart wearable is available via Flipkart and Amazon India. The company has already announced that its fitness smartwatch will be made available through offline retail stores too. The Huawei Watch GT 2 offers a 14-day battery life as well as a heart rate tracking feature. Read on to find out everything about it.

Huawei Watch GT 2: Price in India, sale offers

The Huawei Watch GT 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 19,990 in India. This price is for the 42mm variant of the smartwatch. There is also a 46mm variant, which is priced at Rs 20,990 for the Night Black smartwatch. You can also buy the Huawei Watch GT 2’s Pebble Brown Smartwatch (46mm), which will cost you Rs 23,990. One will also find the Titanium Grey variant (46mm) on Flipkart, and this one is priced at Rs 30,990.

Currently, Amazon India is only selling the 46mm model for Rs 21,990, which is for the Orange Sport Edition. As for the sale offers, you can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. Customers can also avail 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank Cards and EMI Transactions. There is a no-cost EMI option too on Flipkart. Amazon India, on the other hand, is offering up to Rs 7,450 discount on exchange.

Huawei Watch GT 2 features

The Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch comes in two different sizes. The first is a 46mm at about 41 grams, and the second is the 42mm at about 29 grams. The case of the watch is made from stainless steel, and it will be available in multiple colors. Talking about the display size, the 46mm watch comes with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454×454 resolution.

The 42mm watch features a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display with 390×390 pixels resolution. The company has opted for its in-house Kirin A1 SoC to power the Watch GT 2 series. Both variants come with GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, 5ATM water-resistance and more.

It also features optical heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, ambient light, air pressure, and capacitive sensors. Users can track up to 15 types of workout modes with support for gym machines and more. Talking about the battery, the 46mm one will provide about 14 days and 42mm will offer seven days backup.

In terms of the software, the wearable will run LiteOS instead of Google Wear OS. Contrary to past reports, Huawei confirmed that the Watch GT 2 series will come with a built-in microphone and speaker so users can attend calls. However, users need to ensure that their smartphone is within 150 meters of the watch. It is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or up or iOS version 9.0 or up.