Huawei Watch GT 2’s ‘Notify Me’ page is now live on Flipkart and Amazon India. Interested users can register themselves on ‘Notify Me’ at the company’s official online website. The smartwatch comes with an AMOLED display, Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, 5ATM water-resistance and more. The brand is claiming that the wearable can deliver up to two weeks of battery life.

Huawei is soon expected to reveal the sale and India price details of the Huawei Watch GT 2. This smartwatch was launched in Munich with a price label of €249 (approximately Rs 19,600). This price is for the 46mm variant of the Huawei Watch GT 2. There is also a 42mm variant of the fitness wearable, which is priced at €229 (approximately Rs 18,000).

“As per reports, India has become the third-largest wearable market in the world and Huawei aims to revolutionize this segment using its own unique value proposition. The watch is the first in a series of devices promised by Huawei that will be based on the Kirin A1 chipset and will lay the foundation of a truly connected, seamless smart life for consumers in India. Powered by this revolutionary chipset, the watch is the first step towards ushering India into building a cohesive technology ecosystem,” Huawei said.

Huawei Watch GT 2 features

First up, let’s cover the details about Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch. The company has launched two different sizes. The first is a 46mm at about 41 grams, and the second is the 42mm at about 29 grams. The case of the watch is made from stainless steel, and it will be available in multiple colors. Talking about the display size, the 46mm watch comes with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454×454 resolution.

The 42mm watch features a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display with 390×390 pixels resolution. Huawei has opted for its in-house Kirin A1 SoC to power the Watch GT 2 series. Both variants come with GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, 5ATM water-resistance and more. It also features optical heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, ambient light, air pressure, and capacitive sensors.

In terms of the software, the wearable will run LiteOS instead of Google Wear OS. Contrary to past reports, Huawei confirmed that the Watch GT 2 series will come with a built-in microphone and speaker so users can attend calls. However, users need to ensure that their smartphone is within 150 meters of the watch. Given that it is a smartwatch, it will be able to display all your app notifications.

It supports devices running Android 4.4 or up or iOS version 9.0 or up. In terms of design, the watch looks similar to the traditional watch designs that we have seen in the past along with a power and function button. Users can track up to 15 types of workout modes with support for gym machines and more. Talking about the battery, the 46mm one will provide about 14 days and 42mm will offer seven days backup