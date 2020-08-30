comscore Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro images and certification leaks | BGR India
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro images and certification leaks

Unlike the recently launched Watch Fit, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will stick to the circular dial design.

  Published: August 30, 2020 1:37 PM IST
The fact that Huawei is working on new wearables is no secret anymore. Apart from the Huawei Watch Fit, we also have the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro. The Watch GT 2 Pro is not entirely a new wearable from the brand. It still has the circular dial, unlike the rectangular Watch Fit. It will succeed the Watch GT 2 that is still available to buy. Also Read - MediaTek requests US permission to supply chips to Huawei

A report by GSMarena also suggests that the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will come in a classic and a sports variant. There is a Nebula Gray and a Night Black pair and there will also likely be more color variants to choose from. Huawei has a knack for launching its watches with variety. The Watch GT 2 comes with 42 and 46mm variants, each of which again has three more variants in the Classic, Sport and Elite styles. Also Read - Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

There is not a lot of information available on the Watch GT 2 Pro yet. However, the leak does mention a titanium body. The picture in the leak shows a slimmer rim profile on the new wearable and this looks very different. Huawei’s previous watches proudly sported big chunky bezels. The new design takes cues instead, of the original Huawei Watch. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 series leaked specifications mention new liquid lens camera

There will also be a speaker on the watch for calling support. One of the images in the leak confirms that by showing the watch making a call. The report also shows support for 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge, meaning that the watch will still run on Huawei’s wearable platform and not WearOS. This means you can expect a lack of support for third-party apps. The watch also features magnetic wireless charging which is rated at 10W.

Another certification from the European Economic Community offers some more information on the watch and conveniently includes a model number – VID-B19. We should see the model number soon in future leaks as well.

