Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro renders and specifications surface online

The first reports about the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch appeared last month. Now Roland Quandt, a known leaker, has revealed new information on this device, as well as posted the exact renders of this model directly from the manufacturer. This was first reported by the WinFuture website, which states that the wearable will have a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro specifications

The upcoming Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro's display would have a 454 x 454-pixel resolution, and it is powered by a 455 mAh battery. The device features 32 MB of RAM, 4 GB of internal RAM. It has various on-board sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, compass. Finally, it also supports monitoring heart rate, blood oxygenation, and sleep. Moreover, it will be water-resistant for up to 50 meters.

It is speculated that the new smartwatch would be able to deliver 14 days of battery life on a single battery charge. It is also said that the device will hit the market with many of Watch GT 2's same features. However, one of the main upgrades is the support for wireless charging through the Qi standard. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will run on the proprietary Lite OS operating system. It is used in various wearables from the Chinese manufacturer.

So far, there is no concrete information on how much the Watch GT 2 Pro will cost. But rumors suggest that the device will be sold in Germany in the coming weeks, for €280 (around Rs 24,500). Also, Huawei is showing good results in the wearable market, despite the uncertainties about the company’s future. The Watch GT 2 Pro will occupy the company’s top of the line segment in the smartwatches series. It should be available in a single 46mm size and in two colors. However, users can choose between different variants of straps, in silicone or leather.