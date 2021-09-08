Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro to launch in India next week: Here's everything we know

Huawei will launch its latest smartwatch in India, dubbed Huawei GT 2 Pro in India next week. The smartwatch will feature a wear-resistant sapphire watch dial, 200 watch faces, and several health features. It will come with an AMOLED display, a titanium frame and a ceramic back. Here we will take a look at everything we know about the upcoming Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro. Also Read - Huawei P50, P50 Pro with OLED display, HarmonyOS launched: Price, features

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro: Everything we know

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will sport an AMOLED display with a sapphire dial on top for protection. The encasing is built out of titanium to provide a lightweight and solid design. Lastly, the watch will come with a skin-friendly ceramic back to ensure comfort. The smartwatch will come with a 5ATM water resistance rating.

The smartwatch will feature 200 watch faces and multiple customisation options. It will come with over 100 workout modes, and a Golf Driving Range Mode to analyse the swing posture intelligently and provide data references for improving your swing speed and frequency. It will also be able to measure VO2max.

The watch will come with fast wireless charging capabilities, with it being able to provide a battery life of 10 hours on a 5-minute wireless quick charge. Overall, the watch will come with a battery life of 14 days on a single charge thanks to a low power consumption chipset and Smart Power Saving 2.0.

Other features will include Bluetooth call functionality, music control, a remote camera shutter and an easy Find My Phone solution.