comscore Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro to launch in India next week: Here's everything we know
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro to launch in India next week: Here's everything we know
News

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro to launch in India next week: Here's everything we know

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro to launch next week in India. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming smartwatch.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

Huawei will launch its latest smartwatch in India, dubbed Huawei GT 2 Pro in India next week. The smartwatch will feature a wear-resistant sapphire watch dial, 200 watch faces, and several health features. It will come with an AMOLED display, a titanium frame and a ceramic back. Here we will take a look at everything we know about the upcoming Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro. Also Read - Huawei P50, P50 Pro with OLED display, HarmonyOS launched: Price, features

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro: Everything we know

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will sport an AMOLED display with a sapphire dial on top for protection. The encasing is built out of titanium to provide a lightweight and solid design. Lastly, the watch will come with a skin-friendly ceramic back to ensure comfort. The smartwatch will come with a 5ATM water resistance rating. Also Read - Huawei Band 6 launched to take on Mi Band 5, brings SpO2 monitor at budget

The smartwatch will feature 200 watch faces and multiple customisation options. It will come with over 100 workout modes, and a Golf Driving Range Mode to analyse the swing posture intelligently and provide data references for improving your swing speed and frequency. It will also be able to measure VO2max. Also Read - Jio 5G service: Reliance Jio, Intel partner to develop 5G network for India

The watch will come with fast wireless charging capabilities, with it being able to provide a battery life of 10 hours on a 5-minute wireless quick charge. Overall, the watch will come with a battery life of 14 days on a single charge thanks to a low power consumption chipset and Smart Power Saving 2.0.

Other features will include Bluetooth call functionality, music control, a remote camera shutter and an easy Find My Phone solution.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 8, 2021 9:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Samsung s most refined foldable yet
Reviews
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Samsung s most refined foldable yet
September 2021 guide: Best battery phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

Photo Gallery

September 2021 guide: Best battery phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

September 2021 guide: Best battery phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

Photo Gallery

September 2021 guide: Best battery phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner: Top 5 features that make it shine

Photo Gallery

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner: Top 5 features that make it shine

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner: Top 5 features that make it shine

Photo Gallery

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner: Top 5 features that make it shine

Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 in September 2021

Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 in September 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) emulator version not in the works, Krafton clarifies: Know reason

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) emulator version not in the works, Krafton clarifies: Know reason

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) emulator version not in the works, Krafton clarifies: Know reason

Samsung Galaxy A52s in pics: Pretty and compact

Samsung Galaxy A52s in pics: Pretty and compact

Deal of the day September 8: iPhone 12 sells at lowest ever price ahead of iPhone 13 release

Deal of the day September 8: iPhone 12 sells at lowest ever price ahead of iPhone 13 release

iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September

Best Free Android Games To Play : Brawl Stars, AnimA And More !

JioPhone Next affordable 4G smartphone launching this week: How to buy, what is the price

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 600

WhatsApp upcoming features: A look at new features that could launch soon

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P50, P50 Pro with OLED display, HarmonyOS launched: Price, features

Mobiles

Huawei P50, P50 Pro with OLED display, HarmonyOS launched: Price, features
Top tech news today: OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 10T, Poco F3 GT India launch confirmed, more

News

Top tech news today: OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 10T, Poco F3 GT India launch confirmed, more
Huawei Band 6 launched to take on Mi Band 5, brings SpO2 monitor at budget

Wearables

Huawei Band 6 launched to take on Mi Band 5, brings SpO2 monitor at budget
Jio 5G service: Reliance Jio, Intel partner to develop 5G network for India

Telecom

Jio 5G service: Reliance Jio, Intel partner to develop 5G network for India
Honor phones to come with Google Mobile Services

Mobiles

Honor phones to come with Google Mobile Services

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo Ideapad Duet 5 Chromebook: लिनोवो ने लॉन्च किया नया 2-इन-1 क्रोमबुक, जानें कीमत और खासियत

Free Fire OB29 Update: अलग-अलग सर्वर में उपलब्ध कई Redeem Codes, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

इन 5 प्वाइंट्स में जानें JioPhone Next के बारे में सबकुछ

Free Fire में कार वाली स्किन और नए एनिमेशन जीतने का आखिरी मौका

WhatsApp पर अब सबको नहीं दिखेगा आपका लास्ट सीन और प्रोफाइल फोटो, जानें कैसे करेंगे हाइड?

Latest Videos

iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September : Apple Sends Invite For It's Launch Event

Features

iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September : Apple Sends Invite For It's Launch Event
Best Free Android Games To Play : Brawl Stars, AnimA And More !

Features

Best Free Android Games To Play : Brawl Stars, AnimA And More !
List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More !

Features

List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More !
WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick on WhatsApp?

Features

WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick on WhatsApp?

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) emulator version not in the works, Krafton clarifies: Know reason
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) emulator version not in the works, Krafton clarifies: Know reason
Samsung Galaxy A52s in pics: Pretty and compact

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy A52s in pics: Pretty and compact
Samsung Galaxy A52s in pics: Pretty and compact

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy A52s in pics: Pretty and compact
Deal of the day September 8: iPhone 12 sells at lowest ever price ahead of iPhone 13 release

Photo Gallery

Deal of the day September 8: iPhone 12 sells at lowest ever price ahead of iPhone 13 release
Deal of the day September 8: iPhone 12 sells at lowest ever price ahead of iPhone 13 release

Photo Gallery

Deal of the day September 8: iPhone 12 sells at lowest ever price ahead of iPhone 13 release

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers