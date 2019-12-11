Huawei recently launched its Watch GT 2 smartwatch in India. The smart wearable can deliver up to 14 days of battery life. The smartwatch also offers a heart rate tracking feature. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Amazon India. The first sale of the Huawei Watch GT 2 will kick off at 12:00AM on December 19 and go on until December 31.

Huawei Watch GT 2 price in India, pre-book offers, sale offers

As for the offers, customers will get a Huawei Mini speaker worth Rs 2999 for free. Customers can also avail the No-cost EMI option. There are some privilege offers too on limited quantity of watches. “Customers will get priority delivery, special benefits with Gold’s Gym or a chance to win an all-expense paid for, Goa trip.” The Leather Sport variant of the wearable is priced at Rs 17,990, whereas the Titanium Grey variant will cost Rs 21,990. The Black Sport variant is priced at R 15,990 in India.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The smartwatch will be available across major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon and other retail stores like Croma. Those who pre-book the watch from 12 AM onwards, between December 12 and December 18, can get Huawei Freelace worth Rs 6,999 for free. Also, users will have to make the full payment for the smartwatch at the time of booking.

Huawei Watch GT 2 features

The Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch comes in two different sizes. The first is a 46mm at about 41 grams, and the second is the 42mm at about 29 grams. The case of the watch is made from stainless steel, and it will be available in multiple colors. Talking about the display size, the 46mm watch comes with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454 x 454 resolution.

The 42mm watch features a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display with 390×390 pixels resolution. The company has opted for its in-house Kirin A1 SoC to power the Watch GT 2 series. Both variants come with GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, 5ATM water-resistance and more.

It also features optical heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, ambient light, air pressure, and capacitive sensors. Users can track up to 15 types of workout modes with support for gym machines and more. Talking about the battery, the 46mm one will provide about 14 days and 42mm will offer seven days backup.

In terms of the software, the wearable will run LiteOS instead of Google Wear OS. Contrary to past reports, Huawei confirmed that the Watch GT 2 series will come with a built-in microphone and speaker so users can attend calls. However, users need to ensure that their smartphone is within 150 meters of the watch. It is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or up or iOS version 9.0 or up.