Huawei Watch GT 2 update adds SpO2 measurement feature

The latest OTA update brings some generic system stability improvements along with the ability to track your SpO2 levels on Huawei Watch GT 2.

  Published: April 20, 2020 4:23 PM IST
The Huawei Watch GT 2 wearable has received a new software update in India. It adds the SpO2 blood oxygen measuring feature, which allows a user to check the volume of oxygen dissolved within your blood. In simpler terms, SpO2 or blood oxygen saturation is a measure of how much oxygen is present in the blood flowing through your body.

The update is 18.37MB size and it bumps up the software to 1.0.6.32. The OTA update also brings some generic system stability improvements along with the ability to track your SpO2 levels on Huawei Watch GT 2. Users can download the update via the Huawei Health app, and the smartwatch should be connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth. After opening the app, you check for the update by heading over to Devices > Huawei Watch GT 2 > Firmware update.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is currently available for Rs 14,990. To recall, the smartwatch was launched in two different sizes. The first is a 46mm at about 41 grams, and the second is the 42mm at about 29 grams. The case of the watch is made from stainless steel, and it will be available in multiple colors. Talking about the display size, the 46mm watch comes with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454 x 454 resolution.

The 42mm watch features a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display with 390×390 pixels resolution. The company has opted for its in-house Kirin A1 SoC to power the Watch GT 2 series. Both variants come with GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, 5ATM water-resistance and more. It also features optical heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, ambient light, air pressure, and capacitive sensors.

Users can track up to 15 types of workout modes with support for gym machines and more. Talking about the battery, the 46mm one will provide about 14 days and 42mm will offer seven days backup. Huawei says that the Watch GT 2 series will come with a built-in microphone and speaker so users can attend calls. It runs LiteOS instead of Google Wear OS.

