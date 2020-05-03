comscore Huawei Watch GT 2e gets listed on Flipkart with price and specifications
Huawei Watch GT 2e gets listed on Flipkart with price and specifications

Huawei Watch GT 2e dedicated listing page is also up on Huawei India website.

  • Published: May 3, 2020 11:20 AM IST
Huawei Watch GT 2e renders

Photo: WinFuture

Huawei seems to be ready with the launch of Watch GT 2e for India. The company is yet to make an official announcement, but its India website has a dedicated listing page for the Watch GT 2e. Also, the online partner Flipkart has already listed the smartwatch on its website with India pricing and details. Also Read - Huawei has launched VoWiFi calling feature for users in India

The Huawei Watch GT 2e price in India will be Rs 19,990, as per Flipkart listing (first spotted by Gadgets360). The e-commerce website also revealed two variants for the smartwatch – Active and Sport model. These listed in three color options of Graphite Black, Icy White, and Mint Green. The details about its availability are not available as yet, also Flipkart took down the listing after the report. Also Read - Huawei launches 55-inch 4K Smart TV with pop-up camera: Check price, features and more

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Specifications and features

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display supporting a Retina-grade high resolution. Whether you are into mainstream sports or something a little more experimental, you can enjoy the unique perks offered through various tracking modes on the smartwatch. Also Read - Huawei ने लॉन्च किया पॉप-अप कैमरा वाला दमदार TV, जानें इसके फीचर्स

It supports 15 professional sport modes and seven indoor activities. Huawei Watch GT 2e has six professional sport modes. The smartwatch can store around 500 mp3 songs. It is equipped with Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chip to provide a two-week battery life.

Huawei has introduced new watch faces that include motion watch faces. Additionally, the new dual time zone theme helps users to stay connected with friends, family and colleagues around the world. The multi-functional watch face allows the user to customise whatever settings they want, such as selecting what important reminders to receive during the day. If users want the watch to be uniquely theirs, they can simply choose a photo from an album to be displayed on the watch face.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 3, 2020 11:20 AM IST

Huawei Watch GT 2e gets listed on Flipkart with price and specifications

Huawei Watch GT 2e gets listed on Flipkart with price and specifications

