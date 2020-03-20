comscore Huawei Watch GT 2e launch set for March 26 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Huawei Watch GT 2e launch set for March 26; will come to India soon
News

Huawei Watch GT 2e launch set for March 26; will come to India soon

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2e will be a sportier version of the regular Watch GT. It is expected to become available in India as soon as it goes on sale in China.

  • Published: March 20, 2020 11:39 AM IST
Huawei Watch GT 2e renders

Photo: WinFuture

Huawei is set to launch its flagship P40 series globally on March 26. Alongside the flagship smartphones, the company is also preparing to introduce a new wearable. Called Huawei Watch GT 2e, the wearable will be based on the design previously seen with the Huawei Watch GT 2. However, the “e” monitor might be a way to acknowledge that this one will be a sportier device. The smartwatch will have a simplified look and even feature sport bands.

Related Stories


Huawei Watch GT 2e India launch tipped

Huawei is teasing the launch of this wearable via promo posters and videos. While it’s global launch is set for next week, we also know that the smartwatch will launch in India as well. According to Stufflistings, the Huawei Watch GT 2e will come to India soon after its first sale in China. India will be one of the first countries to get the smartwatch outside China. The tweet further notes that Huawei is looking at aggressive pricing and will focus on style.

Ahead of the launch next week, Huawei posted a teaser clip on Weibo showing the new smartwatch. The short nine seconds video claims that the watch will represent “the spirit and energy of exploration”. The teaser also confirms that the smartwatch will come with two weeks of battery life. In other words, we are looking at charging the wearable for a day and getting at least fourteen days of battery life.

We already got similar battery life with the Huawei Watch GT 2. We won’t be surprised if the 2e also delivers identical battery life. Huawei is expected to equip this new smartwatch with a low-power consumption chip like the Kirin A1. Since it is not a full-fledged smartwatch like Apple Watch, the battery life is achievable. We will need to see how it ties up with Huawei’s broader ecosystem of products when it becomes official next week.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 20, 2020 11:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Netflix to slow its speed down in Europe
Entertainment
Netflix to slow its speed down in Europe
Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed

News

Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

News

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

Huawei Watch GT 2e launch set for March 26

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2e launch set for March 26

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a single pop-up camera

Vivo S6 5G teased online in new poster

HMD Connect is a global roaming SIM service that works in 120 countries

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Watch GT 2e launch set for March 26

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2e launch set for March 26
Huawei earbuds revealed in leaked patent

News

Huawei earbuds revealed in leaked patent
Huawei Smart Insulation Cup launched in China

News

Huawei Smart Insulation Cup launched in China
Royole Flexpai 2 to launch on March 25

News

Royole Flexpai 2 to launch on March 25
Huawei P40 series teaser shows curved body; renders leaked

News

Huawei P40 series teaser shows curved body; renders leaked

हिंदी समाचार

लीक हुई Infinix के नए स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर, कम कीमत में मिल सकता है प्रीमियम फोन

Nokia 5.3 vs Galaxy M21 vs Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है दमदार

पाकिस्तान में इस नाम से लॉन्च हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च हुआ ये नया स्मार्टफोन

नोकिया का पहला 5G फोन Nokia 8.3 समेत Nokia 5.3 और Nokia 1.3 लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

लीक हुई ओप्पो के किफायती स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस, जानिए क्या होगा खास

News

Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed
News
Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed
Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

News

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a single pop-up camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a single pop-up camera
Vivo S6 5G teased online in new poster

News

Vivo S6 5G teased online in new poster
HMD Connect is a global roaming SIM service that works in 120 countries

News

HMD Connect is a global roaming SIM service that works in 120 countries