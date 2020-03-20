Huawei Watch GT 2e launch set for March 26

Huawei is set to launch its flagship P40 series globally on March 26. Alongside the flagship smartphones, the company is also preparing to introduce a new wearable. Called Huawei Watch GT 2e, the wearable will be based on the design previously seen with the Huawei Watch GT 2. However, the “e” monitor might be a way to acknowledge that this one will be a sportier device. The smartwatch will have a simplified look and even feature sport bands.

Huawei Watch GT 2e India launch tipped

Huawei is teasing the launch of this wearable via promo posters and videos. While it’s global launch is set for next week, we also know that the smartwatch will launch in India as well. According to Stufflistings, the Huawei Watch GT 2e will come to India soon after its first sale in China. India will be one of the first countries to get the smartwatch outside China. The tweet further notes that Huawei is looking at aggressive pricing and will focus on style.

Ahead of the launch next week, Huawei posted a teaser clip on Weibo showing the new smartwatch. The short nine seconds video claims that the watch will represent “the spirit and energy of exploration”. The teaser also confirms that the smartwatch will come with two weeks of battery life. In other words, we are looking at charging the wearable for a day and getting at least fourteen days of battery life.

Here’s an exclusive leak.

Huawei Watch GT 2e will come to India right after the first sale in China. As a matter of fact, India will be one of the first countries to get the GT 2e.

Shortly after the 1st sale in China, it’ll be here.

Feel free to retweet 😉 #HuaweiWatchGT2e — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 19, 2020

We already got similar battery life with the Huawei Watch GT 2. We won’t be surprised if the 2e also delivers identical battery life. Huawei is expected to equip this new smartwatch with a low-power consumption chip like the Kirin A1. Since it is not a full-fledged smartwatch like Apple Watch, the battery life is achievable. We will need to see how it ties up with Huawei’s broader ecosystem of products when it becomes official next week.