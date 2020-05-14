comscore Huawei Watch GT 2e launched in India: Price, Features | BGR India
Huawei Watch GT 2e is cheaper than the classic Watch GT 2 but its sportier design might appeal to more consumers in the Indian market.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 5:33 PM IST
Huawei Watch GT 2e India launch main

Huawei Watch GT 2e is the latest addition to Huawei’s smart product lineup in India. This is also the third product from the Chinese technology company in a matter of a few days. The company had recently launched the Y9s smartphone with HMS and introduced FreeBuds 3 true wireless earbuds in the market. With the launch of all the three devices, Huawei has strengthened its product portfolio in a big way. The new smartwatch is cheaper than the Huawei Watch GT 2 and shows growing ambitions of the company in the wearable space. Also Read - Huawei Freebuds 3 with noise cancellation and wireless charging launched in India: Price, Features

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Price, Pre-Order and Offer

Huawei Watch GT 2e will be available starting tomorrow for Rs 11,990 in India. The company says that the Watch GT 2e will be available with six months no cost EMI on Amazon and Flipkart from May 15 to May 28. On purchase of Huawei Watch GT 2e from May 15 to May 21, customers will get free AM61 Bluetooth Earphones worth Rs 3,990. The wearable is a superlative update to the original Watch GT 2. However, it is cheaper than the original model and boasts of a sportier look at the same time. Also Read - Huawei Y9s launched in India: Check price, offers, availability, specifications and more

The smartwatch from Huawei features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display but its design looks impressive. It moves away from modern yet classic design of the original Watch GT 2. There is a round dial with an integrated strap for a smooth user experience. Huawei Watch GT 2e features a stainless steel body and comes in four different color ways. These include the Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White. The strap is made from soft and comfortable fluororubber, the company said in a released statement. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2 update adds SpO2 measurement feature

Also Read

Huawei Watch GT 2e comes with a total of 100 different workout modes and includes dedicated 15 professional workout modes. This includes 8 outdoor activities and 7 indoor activities. The battery life on the wearable is rated for up to two weeks. The smartwatch also supports SpO2 monitoring alongside heart rate monitoring and TruSleep 2.0. With the wearable market expanding in terms of adoption, Huawei is making play for the premium segment here.

Story Timeline

