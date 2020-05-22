comscore Huawei Watch GT 2e now available via Flipkart and Amazon India
Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch now available via Flipkart and Amazon India

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is available with a starting price of Rs 11,990 in India.

  • Published: May 22, 2020 6:42 PM IST
Huawei Watch GT 2e India launch main

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is now available for purchase via Flipkart and Amazon India. The wearable is listed on the e-commerce sites in three colors, Mint Green, Graphite Black, and Lava Red. The company says that the smartwatch comes with six months of no-cost EMI option, which is available until May 28. The Huawei Watch GT 2e is available with a starting price of Rs 11,990 in India.

The wearable is a superlative update to the original Watch GT 2. However, it is cheaper than the original model and boasts of a sportier look at the same time. The smartwatch from Huawei features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display but its design looks impressive. It moves away from modern yet classic design of the original Watch GT 2. There is a round dial with an integrated strap for a smooth user experience.

Watch: Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Huawei Watch GT 2e features a stainless steel body and comes in four different colorways. These include the Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green, and Icy White. The strap is made from soft and comfortable fluororubber, the company said in a released statement. The new smartwatch is cheaper than Huawei Watch GT 2 and shows growing ambitions of the company in the wearable space. Huawei Watch GT 2e comes with a total of 100 different workout modes and includes dedicated 15 professional workout modes.

This includes 8 outdoor activities and 7 indoor activities. The battery life on the wearable is rated for up to two weeks. The smartwatch also supports SpO2 monitoring alongside heart rate monitoring and TruSleep 2.0. With the wearable market expanding in terms of adoption, Huawei is making a play for the premium segment here. As mentioned above, you get can this device via Flipkart and Amazon.in. The company also giving one year manufacturer warranty with the latest Huawei watch.

